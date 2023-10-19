The Big Picture Love is Blind's Uche appeared to be a catch but quickly showed he was manipulative, especially towards Aaliyah.

Uche and Lydia mishandled the revelation of their past relationship, causing tension with Lydia's new connection, Milton.

Uche's absence from the reunion robbed the cast and viewers of the opportunity to hold him accountable for his actions, leaving a disappointing end to the season.

Netflix's wildly popular Love is Blind series has become a fixture in reality romance by posing a question that most of us wish was true: Is true love blind? The answer season after season reflects the reality of life outside the pods, which is a resounding no. Many believe is only blind if both parties are equally physically attracted to the other, if not then love comes with numerous conditions. And even then, attraction is just the starting line. Still, fans enjoy wishing upon reality-driven stars, which explains how the show has cultivated an audience that enjoys the six-week dance before tragedy strikes.

The conductors of the dance then tragedy cycle, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, introduce the hopefuls to the process, disappear, and reappear at the very end to host the non-confrontational reunion. The conversation serves more as an opportunity to learn where the couples are approximately two months after connecting in the pods than being an opportunity for raw accountability. Every season audiences look forward to the villain(s) from the pods showing up and explaining their bad behavior. This season, the main villain, Uche Okora, sent in a work slip, claiming he had a business commitment he couldn't miss, and would not be able to attend the reunion. Audiences have been vocally disappointed in the last few reunions, claiming Nick and Vanessa as reunion moderators, fail to hold participants accountable for bad behavior. Uche's absence, coupled with the Lachey's lackluster hosting worked to make the season 4 reunion even more of a snooze fest than seasons prior.

Uche Appeared to Be a Great Catch but Soon Exhibited Signs of Being Manipulative

At first glance, Uche fit the description of a knight and shining armon. He is the stereotypical description of tall, dark and handsome, but was also very intelligent and introspective. While the ladies couldn't see his physical attributes, it was apparent that he presented confident, successful, and extremely cultured. Trouble started fairly early in the pods as Uche's conversations with Aaliyah moved the two of them closer and suggested a possible connection. Aaliyah approached the experiment prepared to be transparent, and shared with Uche an indiscretion from a past relationship. Uche saw the opportunity for manipulation, and verbally pounced on Aaliyah, shaming her for the confession. "Ugh, so you're a recent cheater," he replied after prodding Aaliyah about her timeline. Uche's condescending tone and accusatory prodding worked exactly as intended, and Aaliyah left the pod defeated and in tears. She went back to the consolation of the ladies lounge and shared her fear that Uche wouldn't want to be with her because of her past. His manipulative strategy worked and Aaliyah became desperate to convince him that she was a changed woman and wouldn't cheat on him. Ironically Uche admitted that he'd cheated in a relationship, but he convinced Aaliyah that his cheating was less of an infraction because it was during his younger years.

Crap hit the fan after Aaliyah managed to get back in Uche's good graces, only for him to reveal that he knew one of the other women in the experiment. The revelations kept coming, because not only did Uche know Aaliyah's cast mate Lydia, but the two had dated and shared intimacy.

Producers were responsible for both Uche and Lydia keeping their past a secret, however Aaliyah was blindsided by both Lydia and Uche attempting to bad mouth the other in defense of themselves. Instead of working to assure Aaliyah of their connection, Uche hinted that Lydia was obsessed with him and planned to get on the show to connect with him.

Uche and Lydia Handled The Revelation of Their Past Relationship Poorly

Once Uche and Lydia's cover was blown, things were painfully awkward with Lydia's new connection, Milton. Instead of allowing Milton to define his own relationship with Lydia, Uche attempted to intercept their connection by sharing alleged incriminating texts about Lydia. Milton was the youngest in the cast, but his response to Uche was far more mature than the others. As Uche thrust his phone in Milton's face trying to prove Lydia planned to get on show for another chance with him, Milton remained stoic. He calmly explained that his relationship with Lydia was completely independent of Uche's previous time with her. Uche reluctantly gave up, realizing his manipulation wasn't working on Milton.

Seeing his attempts at ruining Lydia's relationship were thwarted, Uche focused his attention back on Aaliyah. Although he dumped her after she left the experiment, the two tried to rekindle their connection. At the reunion, Aaliyah revealed Uche told others that once he saw her, he realized she wasn't his usual type. Again Uche was up to his mind games blaming Aaliyah's actions for their split when all along he wanted out because he wasn't physically attracted to her. Social media fans made the assumption based on Uche's past relationship with Lydia, who is Latina, that perhaps Uche prefers non-Black women. Whatever Uche's issues were with Aaliyah, it had less to do with her skin color and or past and more to do with his own internal issues.

At the reunion, Izzy and several of the men revealed that Uche had just as many negative things to say about his cast mates, as he did about Lydia. Aaliyah showed up ready to share her perspective including how Uche's condescending remarks hurt her while in the pods. She confronted Lydia about sharing intimate details of her relationship with Uche and how that information affected her ability to pursue her connection. Lydia was immediately apologetic and took accountability for her mistake, insisting her intention was not to hurt Aaliyah.

'Love Is Blind' Producers Should Make The Reunion Mandatory For All Cast Members

Uche's absence robbed the cast and viewers of holding him accountable for his divisive actions. For a cast member with so much drama, to skip the attempt at accountability the reunion offers, left much to be desired. Aaliyah was praised for her strength and resilience, but it was totally unfair for her not to have an opportunity to confront Uche. Lydia was also robbed of the ability to defend herself against Uche's accusations that she signed up for the show in order to be with him. Milton and the other men on the cast didn't get an opportunity to hold Uche accountable for attempting to ruin a solid connection or slander he spewed about them. Lastly, audiences didn't get the satisfaction of seeing the confrontation between Aailyah, Uche and Lydia that many tuned in to witness play out.

There are rumors about contractual obligations on various reality shows prohibiting cast from leaving early and from spoiling the ending by talking to media before the show airs. Uche's absence from the 'Love is Blind' reunion is a sign that contract requirements should include mandatory participation for all tapings, including the reunion episode. Once viewers invest their time to binge-watch an entire series, it's a huge letdown not to see villains own the drama they inflict on others throughout the season.