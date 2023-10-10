The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 5 explores if love is truly blind, with only two couples making it to the altar.

Viewers have witnessed the drama and ups and downs of couples Lydia and Milton, and Izzy and Stacy.

The reunion special, airing on October 15th, will provide updates on the couples since leaving the pods, including any "I do's" or "I don't's". Drama is guaranteed.

Season 5 of Netflix’s love experiment, Love Is Blind, asks the same question as prior seasons: is love truly blind? Thanks to a season full of twists and turns, it’s safe to say that the answer to that question is both yes and no. With only two couples making it to the altar, one has to wonder if either couple will actually make it to the words, “I do”. Viewers have seen the ups and downs of couples Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson, and Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder, and opinions are stronger than ever this time around. Additionally, there has been plenty of drama outside of these two couples. Couples like Taylor Rue and J.P. (Jared Pierce) did not make it past the honeymoon thanks to a frivolous issue on J.P.’s part. There was also the major issue between Uche Okoroha and Aaliyah Cosby, and his response to finding out about her prior infidelity. There was also a Love Is Blind first, with two people being in the pods who already knew each other and dated in real life.

The drama was plentiful, and given the explosive interactions during the group meetup outside of the pods, one can only imagine how the reunion special will go. But first, there is an even bigger question: Who will make it down the altar? Will Izzy and Stacy be able to continue their strong bond beyond the altar? Can Lydia and Milton overcome their personality and age differences? Those questions will be answered this Friday, October 13th.

‘Love Is Blind: The Reunion’ Will Thankfully Be Pre-Recorded When It Airs

Image via Netflix

Last year, Netflix attempted to do a live reunion special. Fans were excited to witness the first ever live special on the streaming service, with many planning viewing parties and other events surrounding the premiere. However, due to unfortunate technical difficulties, the reunion special had to be re-recorded and aired on a later date. Thankfully, for fans, Netflix has taken things back to basics. The reunion special will air on October 15th at 8PM EST (5PM PST), and fans can look forward to getting updates on what’s gone on with the couples since they stepped away from the pods, as well as what happened after any potential “I do’s” and “I don’t’s.”

So, what updates are you most excited to see from the season 5 cast? Be sure to set your alarm after watching the finale this Friday, for the reunion special. One can be certain that drama is guaranteed.

The 5th season finale of Love Is Blind airs this Friday, October 13th, and the reunion follows on October 15th. Check out the trailer below: