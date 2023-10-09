Warning Potential Spoiler for a Love Is Blind Season 5 wedding

The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 5 couple, Izzy and Stacy, potentially spoil their relationship status by attending a baseball game together.

The couple's social media posts at the game raise questions about their current status - are they still together or not?

This wouldn't be the first time a baseball game has potentially spoiled a Love Is Blind season, so maybe future stars should avoid attending games.

There is always a risk of reality TV shows getting spoiled since the stars continue to live their lives. Love Is Blind Season 5 showed new Houston singles dating in the pods, getting engaged, and living together until they reach the altar. It's a big mystery whether Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder say I do, and the same goes for James "Milton" Johnson IV and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. But a potential spoiler is again out of the bag because of a baseball game.

A Love Is Blind Season 5's Izzy and Stacy Enjoy a Game Separately

Izzy and Stacy seem to be fans of the Astros. On October 8, Stacy posted a video to her Instagram story. "Happy Sunday, everybody," she said. "I just got ready. I've got a girlfriend in town. We're gonna shop then head over to the Astros' game." She told fans she'll post more of where she bought her outfits on the show later and told them to book cameos. She later posted a picture of the baseball game from her seat with the words, "Let's Go Stros!"

Izzy was also active on Instagram that day answering fan questions. He posted a picture out with a friend wearing Astros merchandise. "I am shocked you're doing this during the game," someone wrote. He posted a picture of the baseball game on his TV with the words, "Stros always." Someone else wrote, "Stacy is at the game. Are you jealous?" He answered, "Love is first class." This is a quote Stacy's father Dale said to him on the show about Stacy's expensive taste.

So what could this mean? It's possible this is a sign that the couple is no longer together. However, it's also possible they could be together and are savvy enough to avoid being seen in public to avoid spoilers. Unfortunately, it's most likely the first theory. Izzy was spotted in California with another woman in California on October 3, according to TMZ. He was pictured with his hand on the woman's leg.

This wouldn't be the first time a baseball game potentially spoiled a season. Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds and Josh Demas were seen at a baseball game during season 4. This confirmed she was dating him while the episode still showed her during her engagement to Marshall Glaze. Perhaps these Love Is Blind stars should avoid baseball games in the future.

Season 5 showed Izzy and Stacy getting engaged in the pods. They were very happy in Mexico, but cracks started to show in their relationship in Houston. Episode 9 ended with them packing their bags before the wedding. Stacy accused Izzy of being dishonest about his financial situation. Izzy claimed he wasn't trying to hide his bad credit, but wanted to wait for them to sit and talk about it in detail. The scene ended with Stacy saying it'll be alright. Episode 10 will show what decisions they'll make at the altar.