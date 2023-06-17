Since first taking audiences inside the pods in February 2020 - just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic would put all of us in pods of our own—Love Is Blind has been pushing the envelope on how reality TV approaches dating shows. Amassing a dedicated fan base almost overnight, it was a gut punch to viewers when it was revealed that a second season wouldn’t arrive on Netflix for another two full years. Since then, the platform has gotten in the swing of things, producing season after season of their fan-favorite reality show with TUDUM welcoming the arrival of Season 5 via a trailer.

The first look invites viewers to step back inside the pods and make themselves comfy as we meet two fresh faces looking for love. Sharing their, the duo quickly finds common ground discovering that one was previously engaged while the other was married. Hopeful for what this experiment could mean for their chances of finding their happily ever after, both are excited about the days that lie ahead of them. In an interesting twist, the teaser only introduces viewers to two individuals, not fully delving into the personalities and drama that the dating show’s fifth season will hold.

In case you’ve been living under a rock or canceled your Netflix subscription, Love Is Blind takes a handful of single and ready-to-mingle contestants all looking to find their future spouses and sends them on dates with one another. The twist? They don’t come face to face until a proposal has been made and accepted. Putting their love to the ultimate test, the couples will then live together and see if they can make it work outside the pods, while also asking - “Is love really blind?” Over the last few seasons, we’ve seen an array of wild personalities and a lot of trauma, and, judging by today’s Season 5 clip, it looks like there will be plenty more where that came from.

What Other Reality Dating Shows Does Netflix Have?

For a platform known for its scripted content, Netflix has certainly gained traction in reality shows over the last few years. Most recently, they brought audiences Ultimatum: Queer Love which showcased a group of lesbians who were presenting their partners with the ultimatum of getting married or splitting up. There’s also Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and the show that brings contestants from all the other productions together—Perfect Match. All of this is to say that viewers have plenty of content to keep them occupied before the fifth season of Love Is Blind releases on the platform.

As of right now, there is no set release date for Love Is Blind Season 5, but you can catch the trailer below.