The Big Picture Uche Okoroha's actions on Love Is Blind Season 5 have made him the villain, as he ruined his relationship with Aaliyah Cosby and continued to interfere in Lydia Velez Gonzalez's marriage to Milton Johnson.

Okoroha sent Johnson a congratulatory text after his wedding to Gonzalez, but also followed up on concerns Johnson had expressed earlier. He claims to have been looking out for Johnson's well-being.

Okoroha insists that he has only sent one text to Johnson after the wedding, which went unanswered. He believes he is just concerned for his "friend," even though the timing seems suspicious.

Uche Okoroha might be "fine" with being called the villain of Love Is Blind Season 5, so much so that he's seemingly doing nothing to change the outcome of how he's perceived. While in the pods, it was revealed he knew and previously dated Lydia Velez Gonzalez. As a result, the revelation ruined the budding relationship that he had with Aaliyah Cosby. Upset by the outcome of the ordeal, he eventually confronted both Cosby and Velez Gonzalez about it separately. In his interaction with Velez Gonzalez, her then-fiance, now husband, Milton Johnson, was present. But Johnson seemed unphased by Okoroha's claims that after his relationship with Velez Gonzalez ended, she stalked him and his friends on social media and joined the dating experiment intentionally knowing that he was also cast in hopes of rekindling their romance. Velez Gonzalez denied the allegations.

During the reunion special - which Okoroha opted to skip - Johnson says Okoroha continued to try and plant seeds in Johnson's head while even after filming wrapped with negative commmengs Gonzalez, even texting him on their wedding day in an attempt to continue to try and trash talk Velez Gonzalez. But Okoroha says Johnson is exaggerating.

In an Instagram Q&A, Okoroha shared what he says is a screenshot of the text he sent Johnson after he married Gonzalez, writing to him "Congratulations, Milk. Want to chat about it?" Milk was Johnson's Pod nickname.

According to Okoroha, the text went unanswered by Johnson. When asked why he Johnson, Okoroha stated that he did so because Johnson is more "open with his emotions" than what he showed on camera and to followed up with concerns that Johnson had about his marriage the he shared before exchanging vows.

Uche vs Milton

Image via Netflix

Uche told a follower in his Instagram Q&A, "Off camera—Milton is more open with his emotions. We had a video chat three days before the wedding where he expressed some serious concerns to me. The text was to congratulate him, but follow up on these concerns," he said.

He added: "This had nothing to do with Lydia. Milton and I may not have been close, but many of the guys came to me for advice and guidance and I wanted to be there for him and check in on him after our discussion."

Uche Says He Never Sent Another Text to Milton

Image via Netflix

Okoroha will not, seemingly, let Johnson and Gonzalez have their happily ever after. When asked why he won't just let them go, he responded by saying, "The one text I've posted today is the only one I've ever sent him after the wedding. It's also the only text he never responded to in the history of us knowing each other."