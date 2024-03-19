The Big Picture Clay declined to marry A.D. due to financial reasons, surprising fans.

A.D. addressed Clay's claims about her work situation, denying any financial issues.

Clay admitted to lacking understanding around A.D.'s finances, citing personal struggles.

The finale of Love Is Blind shows whether the engaged couples get married or break up. Afterward, they have to answer whether they think love is truly blind. This gets tricky when one person says, "I do" and the other chooses not to marry them on the reality series. The last interview with the person who said no often shows them giving a reason for their decision. Sometimes their answer isn't shocking, but other times they drop a bombshell on the audience.

Clay Gravesande chose not to marry Amber Desiree "A.D." Smith. This wasn't surprising, since he spent most of season 6 talking about his fear of commitment and being a bad husband. He questioned when the timeline given by the Netflix show to marry mattered. But what was surprising is that he mentioned finances being another reason why he said no. A.D. addresses that in a recent interview.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

A.D. Reveals Clay Wanted Her to Work While Filming 'Love Is Blind'

Image via Netflix

Fans saw the couple argue about their work schedules during the season. Clay was spending a lot of time away from home for work. A.D. wanted him to come back home whenever possible, which frustrated him. Clay then told his family that she hadn't been working. A.D. talked about her work setup in an interview with Kamie Crawford.

The host mentioned Clay saying he didn't know her finances. "A reach," A.D. said repeatedly. "When I got scouted I was like, 'OK I want this.' So I prepared for this like an adult would," she later said. The realtor explained her job comes with making her schedule, and she worked at a nightclub. "My finances have never been funny to make that very clear," she said. A.D. said she set herself up, so she didn't have to work while filming and other people in the cast did the same.

"I understand he wanted to see what it was like, but I told him in the pods I'm leaving my club job because I don't want to work for my ex anymore until three o'clock in the morning," she said. A.D. claimed Clay said he "really needed to see" her work. She said he didn't understand how she could stay afloat without working those weeks. "I'm not used to guys like that," she said. "Who are looking for a hard-working woman. I just...I've been kept, well-kept."

Clay admitted to feeling stupid in his confessional after the altar. "Me and A.D. have a great relationship, but it wasn't enough where I felt as though that this is the person I'm about to marry," he said. "Marriage is a unity of self. It's a unity of finances. It's a business decision and I think there's certain stuff we should've built on." Clay claimed he brushed off finances because of his internal struggles and he didn't understand her finances by the time they went to the altar. Clay and A.D. are no longer together but are flirty friends.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix