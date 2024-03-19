The Big Picture A.D. won't take Love Is Blind fans' advice

She admits that she ignored red flags before altar.

She says she;s since learned a major lesson about paying attention in relationships.

Clay Gravesande's red flags were clear from the start of his Love Is Blind journey, specifically his views on his hesitation to get married. Amber Desiree "A.D." Smith was turned off by him at the beginning of their reality TV show journey, saying he needed to know what she looked like to propose. It looked like she was weighing her options with Matthew Duliba until he was outed for saying the same thing to two women. A.D. continued to date Clay in the pods and made it to the altar.

But Netflix viewers were critical of her along the way for sticking beside him. Others held out hope that Clay was telling her the truth about wanting to be a better man for her. The reunion showed Clay saying A.D. is the love of his life and saying no at the altar was a mistake. She addresses the fans who now want her to take him back.

A.D. Isn't Listening to 'Love Is Blind' Fans' Advice

Love Is Blind fans don't hold back from giving the cast their opinion. The realtor explained why she hadn't taken any of it seriously. "I read the comments like week one," she told Kamie Crawford. "After that, I'm all set." However, she was aware that the tides were turning in public opinion. "Especially after the reunion aired, it just shows me how like finicky people are because now it's like, 'A.D. we love him. Give him another chance.' But yesterday it was, 'Stand on business, sis.' So it's like I love them and I love they're interacting but I can't take everything to heart because one minute it's stand on business and next it's 'Sis, we're sorry. Take him back.'"

She also addressed people talking about when she ignored red flags before going to the altar with Clay. After all, she seemed aware that she had a past of doing so and made a comment that she painted her nails red to match such flags. "Any woman in my position looking at this man...come on!" A.D. said. "Come on. And if you say you wouldn't you're a liar." The former professional cheerleader says she has learned her lesson and she'll pay attention to red flags the first time.

A.D. also addressed the fan comments about her makeup and lashes throughout the show. She revealed that she asked for a makeup artist on her wedding day to be experienced with dark skin. That didn't happen and there was an upsetting situation on her big day. In the end, A.D. joked about switching up her look after the feedback. She also takes credit for Clay going to therapy and says she sees progress in him.

The former couple are currently friends. A.D. said Clay had his chance and made it clear she doesn't plan to date him if he said no at the altar. So the fans who are rooting for a romantic reunion between them might be out of luck. However, A.D. admits that she still has feelings for him when she sees him, so anything could happen.

