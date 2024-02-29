The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 6 is full of drama and toxic behaviors, causing turmoil for contestants like AD.

AD faced emotional turmoil, with one potential partner showing insincerity and another emphasizing physical appearance.

Contestants like AD deserve genuine love in a challenging environment where genuine connections are tested.

Season 6 of the popular reality dating show Love Is Blind just premiered on Netflix, and despite us not knowing who says "I Do" at the altar, it's already shaping up to be one of the most dramatic season's yet. Created by Chris Coelen, the show challenges people to fall in love without ever seeing their partner and making the commitment to spend the rest of their lives together - all within a month of meeting. Its 6 seasons have seen a wide variety of contestants, many with deeply toxic behaviors that make the entire experience much harder for everyone around them. There are many examples of the unhealthy behaviors people have exhibited on this show, with each season usually featuring at least one to stir up the drama this show is quickly becoming known for. But this season saw a person, one of this season's most compassionate and kind cast members, face a rush of toxicity from not only one but TWO potential partners.

Across its many singles, there are countless Love Is Blind contestants who deserved much better from the people they were considering a future with. But this season's Amber Desiree "AD" Smith faced one of the worst situations in the show's history, and she deserved a much better chance at love than what the men on this show gave her.

'Love Is Blind' Is About Romance, Not the Audience

Love Is Blind's setup is admittedly complex and difficult. Couples face the dilemma of deciding if they want to get engaged with someone within 10 days of (not) seeing them, to living together, to having to decide within a month if they're the person they want to spend the rest of their life with. It's a mental toll sure to leave most of the participants stressed. When AD entered this season the former cheerleader was looking for a deep connection with someone, something complex that wasn't like her multiple failed past relationships. Even amid the chaotic rush of speed dating every man, she made two genuine connections: the suave Clay Gravesande, and the more reserved Matt Duliba.

The latter of which struggled to connect with others and seemed to rub many of the other contestants (men and women) the wrong way. Still, it was with him that AD formed a serious bond and, despite his initial awkwardness, the pair found themselves growing closer each day. It climaxed when Matt told AD that he'd leave with her and get married that day, that he wished he could tell his mom about her, and that if given the chance he'd ask her father for permission to propose. It was an emotional and heartfelt moment that made AD feel like he could really be the one - until she found out he'd said almost the exact same thing to another contestant.

In a conversation with Amber Grant back in the woman's quarters, AD learned that Matt had said similar things (down to the comment about his mom) to the other woman on their date earlier. When the shocked and hurt AD confronted him, he assured her that he hadn't said "exactly" the same things and that he ultimately wanted her - something she went back and told the other woman about, as the two decided to look out for each other. This led to Amber's quitting the show, which led to Matt leaving to go find her after telling AD that he was 'the underdog America would root for' and that he was horrified to have broken someone's heart on television. It was painful to watch as the relationship AD had become so invested in dissolved into a mess of fake sentiment and a person whose only care was how he'd be perceived. There's always a suspicion that people on dating shows are only in it for how they'll appear onscreen; it's deeply, deeply unfortunate to watch AD face one of those and realize that Matt saw their potential love from the position of a viewer, not her future husband.

Falling In Love Sight Unseen Isn't Realistic

On Love is Blind, it's common for people to be "dating" multiple people at once, and luckily(?) for AD she was also pursuing a relationship with the suave Clay. Immediately matching the cool type of man she admits she usually goes for, she was smitten with him but struggled with going for what she was used to or trying something new with Matt. His chances weren't helped when, during a date, he made it clear that his partner's physical appearance was extremely important to him - defeating the mission of the show and making AD insecure that if he didn't like how she looked their emotional connection would matter. She told him she didn't like that, and he relented (though never took back his words or seemed to regret them) so they continued, leading to one day when an emotional AD confessed to him the issues she'd been having with Amber and Matt. It's here that the couple have their first real argument, with Clay's annoyance at her honesty making him frustrated and snap at her. This drove her to tears and he then 'apologized'...well, in a common act of gaslighting, he said, "I apologize if you think I came at you aggressively."

In their next meeting, AD and Clay were able to salvage this and eventually become one of the lucky couples to become engaged. Their heartfelt (though slightly cringe) first meeting was a very physical affair, the couple constantly kissing each other and Clay admiring her body as they discussed their future. This isn't a negative in itself as it's often great to celebrate and compliment your partner, but it, unfortunately, ended up something audiences had suspected: the physical aspect of love is what Clay is here for.

This is proven further when the couple are honeymooning and AD asks him how he'd feel if she stopped putting as much effort into her body. The man responds that if she got "out of shape" he'd be the first to tell her to get to the gym and that even when she was pregnant he'd expect her to continue working out. AD is shocked by this admission, but her wonder about these comments is forgotten when they begin speaking about mental health. With only half of the season out and the couple having some authentic moments, there's always a chance they could be one of this series' long-lasting love stories. But no matter what, with his lack of care and focus on the physical, Clay is not making AD's path to the altar an easy one.

'Love Is Blind' Is Harder For Some Than Others

No person on Love is Blind has an easy time during their tenure on the show. From the best to the worst relationships, everyone is shown to struggle with this complex process and the emotions it elicits. But Season 6's AD, a jovial and sunny person who's shown to only want someone to love every part of her, has already faced more turmoil in 6 episodes than some contestants face their whole season. Whether it be Matt's falsehoods or Clay's shallow view of love, she's had to put up with a lot of mess already and there are still 6 more episodes to go.

Hopefully, Clay and AD are a perfect match and she receives the love and care she deserves. But no matter how things play out from here, one thing is clear: AD deserved much better during her time on Love is Blind.

Love is Blind is Available to Steam on Netflix in the U.S.

