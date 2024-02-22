The Big Picture Love is Blind delves into cultural issues quickly, focusing more on cast attractiveness each season.

Race impacts compatibility, but the show hasn't had a deep enough dive into that area.

Interracial couple Brittany and Kenneth bond over faith but crumble outside the pods due to cultural differences.

Love is Blind removes the physicality of seduction and forces singles to focus on the personality of a potential love interest, instead of focusing on sheer physical attraction. As a result, the series delves into cultural issues much quicker than other reality dating shows, focusing primarily on how hot the cast is compared to last year. Racial controversy and sexual issues are often brought into conversations in the pods and more often than not, those conversations make it to the final edit of the episodes. While Nick and Vanessa Lachey would want viewers to believe love conquers every difference, each season the cast and viewers come face to face with the harsh reality that other factors go into compatibility besides love.

Interracial romances on the Netflix series are nothing new. But what happens when after a couple falls in love and is met with the pressures of racial issues outside of their bubble of the pods? Viewers find out in Season 6 when they witness the uncomfortable uncoupling of Kenneth Barnes and Brittany Mills.

'Love is Blind' Sparks Racial Debates Over The Seasons

The impact race has on compatibility has been proven time and time again in Love is Blind. Consistent seasons have dealt with intra-racial colorism, including Deepti and Shake, exposing intra-racial bias within the Indian community in season 2. Shake, an Indian bachelor, finds himself enjoying conversations with Deepti, a beautiful Indian bachelorette. Because of their shared experiences growing up in Indian culture, the two form a deep connection in the pods which threatens Deepti's usual attraction to women outside his culture. Deepti voices his inability to find Indian women attractive and says white women are his preference. His comments are met with social media vitriol, and Deepti becomes an immediate symbol of female empowerment for women of color when she puts him in his place.

In season four, Kwame came under fire on social media after vocalizing he didn't want the women in the pods to guess his race. Kwame, a Nigerian, said he preferred to use the name Alex so that the women in the pods wouldn't assume his race. Kwame's preference for dating women outside his race was met with criticism, but even louder were accusations of self-hate and him being a victim of white supremacy. Last season, Uche was blasted for voicing his preference of dating lighter-skinned women instead of his female connection Aaliyah, a beautiful brown-skinned African American woman.

Love is Blind remained on brand this season with Brittany, a 25-year-old white executive partner, instantly connecting with Kenneth, a black 26-year-old middle school principal. The interracial couple bonded immediately because of their commitment to their faith, which gave them a strong bond while in the pods. Unfortunately, their religious beliefs weren't able to stand up to their racial differences as soon as they traded the fantasy of the pods for the polarizing environment of the real world.

Race Ended Brittany and Kenneth's Relationship on 'Love Is Blind'

Brittany and Kenneth's conversations behind the wall were constant affirmations and encouragement. When plucked from their comfort zone, they found their commitment to their Christianity as an anchor that offered familiarity. Their connection was built on their idea of being "equally yoked" to someone who relied on their religious beliefs as a moral compass. If Brittany and Kenneth met outside the pods, it's possible they would've allowed their commonalities to spark a friendship, but it's likely their differences would've stopped them from ever attempting to form a romantic connection.

In the pods, Kenneth found Brittany's bubbly personality and unwavering commitment to her faith extremely attractive. Although he realized he was talking with a white woman, it wasn't the focus of their interactions, because it wasn't something he was visualizing. Brittany found Kenneth's willingness to acknowledge his faith to be very attractive. She dismissed their racial and cultural backgrounds as insignificant, falling for the seductive nature of a social experiment hellbent on convincing the audience and its participants that love can be built in a couple of weeks with a stranger, from behind a wall.

Unfortunately for viewers, and most importantly for Kenneth and Brittany, the strain of an interracial relationship grew without a solid foundation and resulted immediately in disaster. Kenneth was eager to propose to the encouraging sweet stranger from the pods and Brittany was ecstatic to meet this tall, dark, and handsome stranger that she had admired during their two weeks in the pods. Once the two emerged into the glaring and unforgiving sunlight of real life, things became instantly awkward and then strained, primarily after their Black cast mate, Amber aka "AD," had a discussion with Kenneth about what life would look like for him and Brittany raising Black children. There was an immediate switch for Kenneth, and he grew distant. While he never revealed the conversation with AD as the reason, most viewers could see the cause and effect,

Their cultural differences choked their admiration and affinity for one another until scenes with the couple became hard to watch. Kenneth retreated emotionally almost immediately, leaving Brittany flailing about in the uncertainty of a toxic engagement. Kenneth shared his fears about his relationship with AD, who understood his dilemma. He shared the details of the conversation with Brittany, but assured her they were okay, which turned out to be a lie.

He returned to their apartment completely prepared to disconnect from Brittany and acknowledged the relationship was over. Viewers watch Brittany flailing about trying to grasp how the relationship moved from crêpe to crap as soon as they left the pods. For a couple that communicated beautifully from behind the walls, it's startling to see them strain to get through any type of conversation after seeing each other in their totality. Brittany, a bubbly southern brunette, and Kenneth, a tall, husky black guy with braids, just can't find their religious symmetry to save their lives. Brittany would never have vocalized it, but it was painfully clear she realized their racial backgrounds played a deciding role in the failure of the relationship.

'Love is Blind' Reflects America's Hypocritical Approach To Race Relations

Love is Blind continues to struggle with race because it's an issue that connects with fans of the show. If asked, most people would deny that race is a hindrance in 2024, and yet reality television offers a clear reflection of how deeply race impacts our relationships on many different levels. From Shake's inability to find beauty in women in his own culture, to Kwame wanting to initially assimilate from his Nigerian heritage, to Uche voicing a preference for lighter-skinned women, racism continues to assert its painful properties in various ways in our reality. Reality television acts as a high-definition magnifying glass for society's flaws and blemishes, and it doesn't allow us to Photoshop or edit out their ugly impact on love and relationships.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the hosts of Love is Blind, are attempting to convince audiences that the connotative definition of love is not based on physical attraction. Unfortunately, season after season, the series continues to refute the idea that love is blind; the constant backlash in terms of race makes it fair to assume that love is not color-blind either.

