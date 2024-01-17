The Big Picture Love is Blind Season 6 features 30 new hopefuls in Charlotte, NC, looking for love without seeing their partner.

Netflix and a former participant are facing lawsuits over alleged verbal and physical abuse on the show.

The new cast includes individuals with various passions and desires in a partner, promising twists, turns, and shocking revelations in the upcoming season.

Love Is Blind is back for Season 6, and this year, the hopefuls looking for love are in Charlotte, North Carolina. Netflix's hit reality love experiment series that asks the question, "Is love truly blind?" Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the experiment places couples in pods where they cannot see the person they are speaking to. They can only hear their voice. With no phones, social media, or other outside noise, couples are able to build bonds based on their personalities and not based on looks. The idea behind it is that love can be found without ever knowing who the person is. The problem with this hypothesis is that people have a tendency to be shallow. If that person doesn't meet their expectations, disaster can easily occur. There's also the fact that very few couples have actually made it past the shows' filming. Season 5 wound up with only one couple making it past the altar.

Hopefully, season 6 will have more luck. The show has had its own host of controversy in the past six months. Both Netflix and a former participant on the show are facing lawsuits, which both state that the series producers allowed for some contestants to be verbally and physically abused without putting a stop to the dangerous behavior. The lawsuits are still panning out for the time being.

Thankfully, the lawsuit did not deter the 30 new hopefuls from their season airing on Netflix. And despite its controversy, the series has been renewed through season 7. The streaming giant has just announced the new cast of the show. Here is a list of the 30 people looking for their soul mates in the pods. They also shared a little something about themselves, what they're looking for in a partner, as well as what they are hoping for in the future.

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Genres Reality , Romance Seasons 5

Alejandra - 28

Image via Netflix

Alejandra is a financial consultant who says when it comes to looking for love, “The key to my heart is honest communication.”

Amber - 31

Image via Netflix

Amber is a 31-year-old woman working in medical device sales. Amber says, “The key to my heart is chicken fajitas.” Here’s hoping her dream man can secure some delicious fajitas for her in the pods.

Amber Desiree “AD” - 33

Image via Netflix

Amber Desiree, aka AD, is a 33-year-old real estate broker. AD shares, “I’m single because I’m too trusting.” Will this mean that her guard will be up when she’s in the pods, or will her ability to trust finally be rewarded?

Amy - 28

Image via Netflix

Amy is a 28-year-old e-commerce specialist. Amy says, “I’d love someone creative to share my passions with.”

Amy C. - 34

Image via Netflix

Amy C. is a public relations director. She shares, “The key to my heart is making me feel safe and secure.

Ariel - 32

Ariel is a 32-year-old mortgage broker. Ariel states that he is “A huge Adele fan.” Will he find his dream Adele-like songstress in the pods, or will he leave without getting to say hello from the other side?

Ashley - 32

Image via Netflix

Ashley is a 32-year-old nurse practitioner. Ashley says, “I want someone to pour into me and be genuine.”

Austin - 27

Image via Netflix

Austin is a 27-year-old who works in software sales. He shares, “The key to my heart is communication.” Austin isn't the only one who mentioned communication, so this may bode well for a potential couple.

Ben - 34

Image via Netflix

Ben is a 34-year-old cloud solutions architect. He says, “My best quality is my curiosity of life.”

Brittany - 25

Image via Netflix

Brittany is a 25-year-old senior client partner. Brittany says, “I’m keeping my standards high for the one who meets them."

Chelsea - 31

Image via Netflix

Chelsea is a 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner. She states, “I want someone that truly knows my soul.”

Clay - 31

Image via Netflix

Clay is a 31-year-old who works in enterprise sales and entrepreneurship. He says, “I have everything made for love, and I’m looking for a best friend.

Danielle - 30

Image via Netflix

Danielle is a 30-year-old working in corporate communications. Danielle says, “I’m in the army reserves. I get down and dirty.” Based on what she shared, it sounds like she may have a unique strategy planned going into the pods.

Danette - 33

Image via Netflix

Danette is a 33-year-old flight attendant. She shares, “I want someone who cheers me on.”

Deion - 27

Image via Netflix

Deion is a 27-year-old software salesman. He says, “I can’t wait to take my partner out dancing."

Drake - 32

Image via Netflix

Drake is a 32-year-old video producer. He shares, “I’m looking for someone who appreciates creativity.”

Jamal - 32

Image via Netflix

Jamal is a 32-year-old store director. Jamal states, “I create a warm space for the people I love.”

Jeramey - 32

Image via Netflix

Jeramey, 32, works in intralogistics, and says, “I’m looking for someone who can match my energy.”

Jessica - 29

Image via Netflix

Jessica is a 29-year-old executive assistant. She shares, “I can make a joke and laugh about almost anything.”

Jimmy - 28

Image via Netflix

Jimmy is a 28-year-old in software sales. He states, “I’m focused on building a future life for my future kids.”

Johnny - 28

Image via Netlfix

Johnny is a 28-year-old account executive. He shares, “I’m very decisive. If I decide to do something, I’ll do it.

Kenneth - 26

Image via Netflix

Kenneth is a 26-year-old middle school principal. Kenneth states, “I’ve made peace with my past, and I’m ready to find love again.” Kenneth certainly sounds like he has an interesting story in his past.

Laura - 34

Image via Netflix

Laura is a 34-year-old account director. She states, “My worst habit is seeking perfection." Hopefully Laura understands that perfection is simply an idea, and that she's able to build real connections.

Mackenzie - 25

Image via Netflix

Mackenzie is a 25-year-old makeup artist. She says, “I know who I am, and I know what I want.” It sounds like the quarter-life crisis is not affecting her.

Matthew - 37

Image via Netflix

Matthew is the oldest person in the pods at 37, and says, “I treat others the way they deserve to be treated.” Will he find the woman who'll treat him the way he wants to be tested?

Nolan - 31

Image via Netflix

Nolan is a 31-year-old management consultant. He shares, “I’m hoping my future partner has a dad who golfs.” It's an interesting request, but at least he's thinking about building a full life that will positively involve their families.

Sarah Ann - 30

Image via Netflix

Sarah Ann is a 30-year-old customer support manager. Sarah Ann says, “Making people feel comfortable is my best quality.”

Sunni - 34

Image via Netflix

Sunni is a 34-year-old business analyst. She says, “I know my worth, and I want someone who knows it too." Her confidence is wonderful, and hopefully, someone in the pods will appreciate it!

Trevor - 31

Image via Netflix

Trevor is a 31-year-old project manager. He states, “My best quality is my financial intelligence.” Hopefully he finds someone in the pods who'll appreciate this about him.

Vince - 35

Image via Netflix

Last but not least, there’s Vince, who is a 35-year-old lawyer. He shares, “I’m just a sucker for that girl next door.”

Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' Will be Chaotic

Image via Netflix

Per an official synopsis provided by Netflix: "The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world."

Based on what's seen here, there are a few people whose passions and wants in a partner may align. Some will connect over creativity, food, and music if there's another Adele fan in the mix. Will more couples survive beyond the pods this season? One can hope so. What is certain is that this series always has the drama hot and ready. It is not certain who will find love, but there is always a guarantee that the new season will be fun to watch.

Love Is Blind Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on February 14. Past seasons are available for streaming.

