Is love truly blind? This is the question Netflix has been asking for five seasons now, and will be asking for a sixth time, as a new batch of wannabe lovebirds are ready to take the plunge and find out. With casting taking place in Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Phoenix, and Nashville, this time round a much more diverse group of candidates will be heading into the pods, which, for the first time ever, takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has already been confirmed that Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to host, and fans can hardly contain their excitement about what could possibly be the most dramatic show yet, although let's hope for fewer controversies this time. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at the 30 people ready to take on modern television's toughest hunt for love in Love Is Blind Season 6.

Brittany - Age: 25

Ready to look for love in Season 6, senior client partner Brittany acknowledges that her standards up until this point have been pretty high. Let's hope that doesn't get in the way of her hunt for, as she would say, the perfect Christian guy.

Alejandra - Age: 28

Financial consultant Alejandra has proclaimed that being single until now has been her choice as she stays on the lookout for the perfect man. Refusing to simply settle, here's hoping that Season 6 will bring her her Prince Charming.

Amber Desiree 'AD' - Age: 33

Real estate broker Amber Desiree, better known as AD, has said that she's always struggled to find men ready to commit. Will her luck change in the pods? Only time will tell.

Mackenzie - Age: 25

A former high-school athlete and current make-up artist, Mackenzie is ready to go for gold in the pods. Although at six-foot-tall her height has benefited her in sport, Mackenzie admits that it has held her back in the world of dating, making Love Is Blind her perfect next step.

Amy C - Age: 34

Amy C has said she has had only one long-term relationship thus far in her 34-year-old life. As a PR director, will she be able to fashion the perfect relationship in front of our very eyes?

Sarah Ann - Age: 30

As a customer support manager, Sarah Ann is no stranger to listening intently to others, but will her superb communication skills prove beneficial in the pods?

Danette - Age: 33

Ready to start a family, Danette is looking for the love of her life in Love Is Blind. As a flight attendant, she's no stranger to a bit of turbulence, but will her time on Season 6 provide a smooth landing?

Sunni - Age: 34

Sunni confesses that she feels like she isn't the main character in her own story, with her choice to enter Love Is Blind intent on rectifying that.

Laura - Age: 34

Although she's had several long-term relationships, Laura admits that she tends to judge people based on their looks, with her decision to enter the pods ready to change that for the better.

Jessica - Age: 29

Executive assistant Jessica admits she has an eccentric personality, making her perfect for the pods. Will her quirks shine through, or will she struggle to make a strong connection?

Danielle - Age: 30

Professionally successful and in the Army Reserves, Danielle is an impressive woman who needs a mature partner to join her on her continued path to success.

Chelsea - Age: 31

This season's second flight attendant, 31-year-old Chelsea is also an event planner, but will her ability to look ahead prove fruitful when she tries to imagine herself at the altar come the season finale?

Amy - Age: 28

A specialist in e-commerce, Amy has acknowledged that modern dating has left her feeling empty. With a sense that all hope is almost lost on the hunt for love, fingers crossed that Love Is Blind will prove her wrong.

Amber - Age: 31

Amber's family is extraordinarily important to her, so finding a man who can fit that dynamic is paramount. With her past relationships proving heartbreaking, Amber is looking for someone she can trust more than any other trait.

Ashley - Age: 32

As a nurse practitioner, Ashley is no stranger to caring for others. However, she feels it is her turn to be cared for and treated right, so here's hoping that Love Is Blind Season 6 can give her everything she desires.

Matthew - Age: 37

Admirably, Matthew, this year's oldest candidate, has admitted that he isn't simply coming into Love Is Blind to find a partner but also to find himself, as he says he has always been emotionally closed and wants to use this opportunity to open himself up.

Kenneth - Age: 26

Impressively, at the age of just 26, Kenneth is already a middle school principal. Hopefully, his clear dedication and success in his profession can translate into the pods.

Austin - Age: 27

A hard-working, patient software salesman, 27-year-old Austin admits he is looking for a kind woman with good communication to join him in admiring life's simpler pleasures.

Jamal - Age: 32

No stranger to dating apps, Jamal is yet to find 'the one'. Perhaps all the store director needs is to connect through feelings and not looks, making Love Is Blind surely his best bet.

Jimmy - Age: 28

Software salesman Jimmy has confessed that dating in the real world has been an unlucky journey thus far, and his long-standing desire to get married has convinced him that Love Is Blind is his strongest hope.

Vince - Age: 35

Vince has had commitment issues in the past and is entering Season 6 looking for a friendly Christian girl to join his family. As a lawyer, will Vince be able to convince the jury (his partner) that he's the one for her?

Clay - Age: 31

On the hunt for his life partner in Love Is Blind Season 6 is Clay, a man who admits cleanliness and hygiene are paramount in a partner. As an entrepreneur, will he be able to relinquish some of his power as he tries to find love in a blind environment?

Nolan - Age: 31

Nolan says he is ready to find a wife, so it's lucky he's entered Love Is Blind. Open to many potential avenues of love, management consultant Nolan's only dealbreaker is that he hates cats, so females with felines are off the cards.

Trevor - Age: 31

Trevor has candidly admitted he has experienced the highs and lows of dating (but mainly the lows) for over a decade now. As a project manager, he's hoping to lay the plans for his love-filled future, but can he follow through and successfully follow the blueprint?

Drake - Age: 32

Creativity is important to video producer Drake, as he hopes to head into the pods and find a woman to star in the director's cut of his life.

Ariel - Age: 32

A mortgage broker, Ariel is ready to settle down as he enters a new period in his life. A self-professed lover of Adele, he'll be hoping to find someone like him on Love Is Blind.

Jeramey - Age: 32

A man of routine, Jeramey has admitted that he likes to take either the slow road or the fast lane with no in-between. Perhaps the perfect match to his intricate energy is waiting in one of the pods.

Deion - Age: 27

A software salesman by day and a DJ by night, R&B lover Deion is heading into the pods to find the perfect duet partner for his fun-fueled life.

Ben - Age: 34

A lover of Muay Thai boxing, cooking, and swing dancing, Ben has managed to fill his single life with plenty of hobbies. However, the cloud solutions engineer has finally decided enough is enough and, at 34, this is the right time to find love.

Johnny - Age: 28

Having searched for many years to find his one true love, account executive Johnny has admitted he is no stranger to a blind date but is yet to strike gold. Here's hoping his luck changes in the pods.

Love is Blind Season 6 officially premieres on Netflix on February 14, also known as Valentine's Day. Make sure to check out the trailer for the new season above, and check out the link below to watch all previous seasons of television's fastest-rising reality show.

