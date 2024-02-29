The Big Picture Season 6 of Love Is Blind showcases the worst eligible men yet, exhibiting mistreatment and disrespect.

Several Charlotte men show discomfort discussing their partners' looks openly.

The pod squad men influence each other, leading to betrayals, cheating accusations, and disrespectful behavior.

Since Love Is Blind premiered in 2020, viewers have watched more engagements fail. Every season also changes locations, and the culture of each city influences relationships. Season 6 of the reality series takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. The singles talked more about faith, getting married at a young age, and political beliefs in the pods.

The engaged cast members went to the Dominican Republic after the pods on the Netflix show. Some of the couples started falling apart, which isn't abnormal for the show. But the episodes following the couples back in Charlotte have shown multiple men checking out of relationships and mistreating their partners. This is why they're the worst eligible men on the show so far.

Matthew Showed a Different Kind of Boldness on Love Is Blind

We've seen plenty of love triangles on Love Is Blind in the pods. But Matthew Duliba showed behavior we'd never seen before. His strategy to find love was not productive. He came ready with a list of numbered questions for women to answer. When someone asked for him to answer as well, he refused. If a suitor took too long to answer a question, or he didn't like the question, he left the pod without ending the date. The men in his shared living quarters quickly noticed Matthew's aversion to talking to them.

Amber Desiree "A.D." made a connection with Matthew, to everyone's surprise. But that changed when Amber Grant revealed Matthew spit the same game to her in the pods. A.D. confronted Matthew and emphasized that he wanted to give her what she wanted with a proposal. He also denied playing the game with another woman. Amber left the experiment and Matthew barely hid his disappointment. When his relationship with AD officially ended, he told producers he was going to search for Amber, signifying she was the woman he desired all along. Playing a game like this on a series that'll be aired to women shows that not only was Matthew bold, but he lacked care and concern for the women he may hurt along the way.

The Charlotte Men Don't Handle Talking About Looks Well

We've seen men in the past talk about their disappointment in their partners in the past. Shake Chatterjee is most notable for how he talked about his fiancée in interviews throughout the season. Jared "J.P." Pierce from season 5 said he didn't like his partner's makeup on their trip, which led to their break-up. But season 6 stands out for multiple men having uncomfortable conversations about their chosen partner's looks.

Clay Gravesande was the first to tell A.D. he couldn't propose without knowing what she looked like, which she felt was against the purpose of the experiment. He went on to say he likes petite women with luscious lips and a big butt. The entrepreneur admitted it sounded shallow, but he needed to know those things about her to move forward. Another situation was Chelsea Blackwell telling Jimmy Presnell that people told her she looked like Megan Fox. But she quickly said she didn't see it.

After the reveal, Jimmy told producers that Chelsea had lied to him. Fans agreed, and Chelsea received backlash on social media. Once they were back in Charlotte, Chelsea's friends confirmed many people had compared her to the Transformers actor. Jimmy later walked back his comments about Chelsea "lying" to him. Unfortunately, it didn't mark the only hurdle in Jimmy and Chelsea's relationship.

The Pod Squad Men Influence Each Other

It's not uncommon for the cast to stay in touch outside of filming. Fans learn that Jeramey Lutinski showed Jimmy the Instagram profile of Jessica Vestal, the woman he rejected in the pods. This led to Chelsea feeling insecure and assuming Jimmy was disappointed in his choice. But the big question left unanswered is why Jeramey felt the need to show Jimmy her profile and then talk about her looks when he's engaged to someone else? Especially knowing Jeramey and Jessica would see once another at some point during the filming process.

We later learn that Jeramey has been very busy while the cameras are away. Laura Dadisman confronted him in their home about coming home at five in the morning. Jermaey claimed he went out to meet the pod guys, who were also with Sarah Ann, the woman he rejected in favor of proposing to Laura. He claimed he and Sarah Ann ended up talking the whole night because she was upset over their split. It's unclear how far that situation went, but this was an obvious betrayal to Laura. Love Is Blind men had their cheating scandals after their season in the past. A woman accused Sikiru "SK" Alagbada of cheating on Raven Ross after the season. We've seen partners long for another person they were talking to while engaged to someone else. But this is the first time we've seen a man accused of cheating during the season weeks after proposing.

This isn't the only mention of cheating this season. A.D. seemingly can't enjoy filming with Clay without him mentioning he's scared of disappointing her. He mentioned multiple times that his father cheated on his mother and all the men he had looked up to were cheaters. There seems to be no awareness of how this could make A.D. feel repeatedly hearing that her partner thinks he could cheat on her one day, as if that's entirely outside his control.

It's truly the speed at which the red flags have come to the surface in season 6, which makes everything stand out. There seems to be no patience for them to figure things out, or even sneakiness when it comes to disrespecting their partners. Even the "healthiest" breakup this season had some harsh words.

Brittany Mills talked to Kenneth Gorham about not feeling connected to him in the same way she did in the pods. This is after they discussed her desire for more physical touch. Kenneth claimed he was happy with how things were and yet quickly initiated a breakup with Brittany instead of listening to his partner. He claimed he loved her and tried to make this a better experience for her. The principal also told her to analyze her role in the demise of their relationship. He avoided consoling her as she cried. There was a coldness there despite Kenneth asking to hug it out so there wasn't any beef.

There isn't much time left for the Charlotte men to turn things around. The first 10 episodes are available to stream, which chronciles these upsetting situations. But will they be apologetic or address their actions in a good way at the reunion? We can only hope.

Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

