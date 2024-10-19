Love Is Blind Season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell is spilling the beans on her romance with Tim Teeter after Jimmy Presnell called their wedding off in the finale of the reality series. After recovering from the heartbreak, Blackwell got on dating apps to find her perfect match and that’s how she met Teeter. Later on, she found out that he was also friends with one of her work colleagues, and the two immediately hit it off.

She took to TikTok on October 12, 2024, to share her love story with her fans and confessed that after the breakup, she did not want to get into a new relationship instantly. So, she gave herself enough time to process everything that happened with Presnell. Blackwell explained that she dedicated to get back on dating apps before the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion was just about to air.

Before meeting Teeter, the reality star was a little scared of how men would perceive her due to her time on Love Is Blind. “If you’ve seen the show, you’ve seen how I’m portrayed and I come off as a crazy, psycho, lunatic.” In fact, she revealed that Teeter actually watched the show and the first thing he asked her was: “Are you really that crazy in person?” To which, she responded, that it all depends on how she’s treated.

Chelsea and Tim Teeter’s Relationship Was Rocky in the Beginning

Blackwell took her fans by surprise on October 1, 2024, when she made her relationship with Teeter Instagram official. The reality star shared romantic photos of the two of them with the caption: “Me & T” to let the world know that she had moved on from Presnell. But while the two are going strong, their relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

In the same TikTok, Blackwell shared that her connection to Teeter was immediate. She was instantly charmed by his ability to have and hold conversations. “I instantly knew I just really cared for him and same for him,” she added while talking about the initial days of their relationship. However, the couple soon hit a few rocky patches because Blackwell had mixed feelings about getting into a serious relationship. She revealed that she and Teeter called their relationship off for a bit while she figured out whether she was actually ready to start dating.

However, their split led her to realize how badly she wanted to be with him. The reality star admired her boyfriend for letting her work through all these emotions and called him “the most amazing person” in her life. Blackwell explained that Teeter has no problem giving her space and letting her be independent. She noted that the two of them have opposite personalities but learning each other’s love languages has been an amazing journey.

