Season 6 of Love Is Blind has brought forth the Megan Fox comparison heard around the world. When Chelsea Blackwell described herself as looking similar to the actress, her soon-to-be fiancé Jimmy Presnell was excited. Jimmy’s reaction was tepid at best when they met after getting engaged. He seemed a little confused, and later, when she asked what he noticed about her first, the best thing he could come up with was her teeth. This response certainly did not help her self-esteem, which was already fragile from the beginning of the reality series. In a show with the concept of not seeing the person that they’re engaged to, it’s natural that both parties would be nervous about meeting each other. The hope behind the premise is that the couple’s attraction goes beyond looks, but as five previous seasons have shown, it doesn’t always necessarily work out that way.

Chelsea created a major issue for herself when she described what she looked like. The way she described herself was like a promise, and it set an expectation that was not met. To Chelsea’s credit, she also mentioned Carrie Underwood, which feels more accurate looks-wise, but Jimmy clung to the Megan Fox idea. By setting up that expectation in Jimmy’s head, she was bound to disappoint him regardless of how pretty she actually is.

The whole point of the experiment is not to set expectations on the physical side of their relationships. By describing her physical looks, she sets that expectation, which ultimately alters the experiment. Love can’t really be blind when there are descriptors thrown in. AD Smith could have easily described what she looked like, and Clay would have been a happy man earlier in the process. But she didn’t because that’s the point of the experiment. Chelsea describing herself set her up for failure, and it is a mistake that could follow them down the aisle.

There's a Double-Edged Sword of Chelsea’s Insecurities On ‘Love Is Blind’

Jimmy’s enthusiasm at seeing the other women fueled the fire of Chelsea’s discontent. He made a comment about AD Smith’s body that made Chelsea visibly uncomfortable despite her effort to laugh it off. She was annoyed by his overall excitement speaking with the other women. She confronted him tearfully, and Jimmy’s discomfort began to show. Her insecurities arose once again when Jimmy did not kiss her after the workday. They had a fight that led Jimmy to call her clingy. They were able to remedy the situation. Things, however, really came to a head when Jimmy went out to meet with friends.

Chelsea said one of the other women from the experiment saw him talking to his ex from the pods, Jess Vestal, while he was out. He vehemently denied this, and it seemed that he was telling the truth based on what Jess shared later at the cast barbecue. Jimmy got angry as he realized that Chelsea was drunk and called her out on it. The fight didn’t end well, and the couple spent the night apart. They managed to work things out again, but it’s clear that Chelsea is still feeling insecure after the comment she made about Johnny and Amy being the strongest couple.

The problem with insecurity and low self-esteem is that it is damaging in two ways. Low self-esteem can make someone look desperate, which is generally seen as unattractive. The need for validation often hinders relationships, leading to fights and discontent. Jimmy’s use of the word needy may have been harsh, but it wasn’t too far off from the truth.

According to Psych Central, “Since most people with low self-esteem seek things (careers, relationships, success, power, etc.) outside of themselves to make them feel more worthy, it’s important to remember that self-esteem is an inside job and directly correlated with joy.” Her need for validation is persistent, and it’s clearly not sitting well with Jimmy. Granted, Jimmy has also contributed to her issues thanks to his initial enthusiasm around the other women that he technically dated. This couple has major issues affecting the root of their relationship. Given that there have been reports that Chelsea immediately sought out therapy after the experiment, it’s safe to assume that her insecurities won’t go away before the time they walk down the aisle. Regardless of how their relationship ends, it’s wonderful to hear that she’s seeking therapy to take care of herself.

Love Is Blind Season 6 is available for streaming on Netflix.

