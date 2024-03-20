The Big Picture Jimmy ended things on Love Is Blind due to the cameras.

Chelsea and Jimmy tried to continue their relationship for four days post-show.

Chelsea regretted betraying Jimmy's trust at the reunion.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell started Season 6 of Love Is Blind in love triangles but chose each other in the pods. They got engaged on the reality series, but quickly cracks began to show in their relationship. They would fight and make up repeatedly. But their story ended when Jimmy told her that he didn't want to go to the altar and couldn't marry her.

The former couple rehashed their problems at the reunion. But they also revealed they tried to continue their relationship for four days before breaking up. Chelsea reveals in a new interview that one reason why Jimmy ended things on the show was because of the cameras and revealed what dating was like after the Netflix show.

Chelsea Says Jimmy Ended Things on 'Love Is Blind' Because of the Cameras

Despite seemingly wanting to continue a relationship off camera, Chelsea said she's just friends with Jimmy. "I've seen what I need to see. I've been told no multiple times with him, so we're not doing that crap again," she laughed during The Viall Files interview. The flight attendant went into more detail about trying to salvage the relationship for four days after their filmed breakup. "After filming wrapped, he expressed to me--he tried to take me to a baseball game on our wedding day," she revealed. "And he just said that the cameras were too much. The pressure was too much. And I was frustrated because I'm like, 'You knew going into this situation.'" She said their dynamic only continued through those four days instead of improving. Chelsea said one night he made her dinner. Another date was her first baseball game. She confirmed they hooked up too.

Jimmy didn't mention how he felt about the cameras when he told Chelsea he wanted to stop filming. "I love you to death and I want a relationship with you and I want us to work so bad," he told her. "But I don't want to go to the altar. I can't." He said Chelsea saying they weren't the strongest couple in the cast bothered him and factored into this decision. Chelsea asked why he waited until the end of the date to tell her the upsetting news. He claimed he told her when he felt it. However, at the reunion and in the interview, Jimmy said he could see after Chelsea outed his secret that he was "going through the motions" after that. In hindsight, they should've broken up after their last fight. In the finale, he said he was willing to try to work on their relationship because he loved her.

Chelsea was very apologetic for betraying Jimmy's trust at the reunion. "I forget about the cameras," she said. "I didn't even realize the cameras were there. It was just a huge argument that just blew up." So, once again, Chelsea and Jimmy were on very different pages. This time it was about how comfortable they were in the process and being filmed at their most vulnerable moments.

Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

