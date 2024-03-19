The Big Picture A.D. remained in contact with Clay's mom post-show, sharing dinner and wine, despite their breakup.

One of the best things about A.D. Smith's engagement with Clay Gravesande was their love for each other's families. Their mothers gave them advice on how to move forward with their relationship based on their experiences. But the Love Is Blind finale showed Clay wasn't ready to get married, and didn't say yes when the time came for the marriage ceremony. His mother was quick to hug A.D. before she left the altar and her devastation was clear on the reality series.

The reunion showed A.D. saying that she had moved on from Clay. He claimed she was the love of his life and regretted his decision. But this was confusing to fans who saw a video of them having fun at Thanksgiving together. A.D. gave a timeline for these events and why she kept in touch with his family.

A.D. Remains Friendly With Clay's Mom Post-'Love Is Blind'

A.D. addressed the video and broke down the timeline in an interview with Kamie Crawford. She clarifies that she was cast for the show in March 2023. The video circulating online was from November of the same year, which was after the wedding and filming. "If you watch the show, I'm very close with Clayton's mom, who we love and adore," she said. "She was in town, she cooked dinner. I was invited. I bought her a bottle of wine." She said they had wine and played a few games. A.D. claimed their family went their way, and she went on a date with someone else afterward. "That was that," she later said. "There was nothing more to it."

The host asked if she still had feelings when she saw Clay again. "I always do," she answered. "I'm obviously still attracted to him. I think he's a gorgeous person. We have such great rapport. We're flirty when we get around each other. It's just natural. I don't hate him. I never have. So, when I'm around him, it's just good vibes." A.D. doesn't see the need to cut contact with his family after their breakup. "Why would I cut that off?" she asked. "They're good people." The host asked who hasn't overlooked red flags to pursue a relationship? "No, everybody's perfect," A.D. said sarcastically. "Everyone's perfect and I'm a dummy."

A.D. and Clay Met up Before the Reunion Show

The given timeline doesn't line up with things A.D. has said. She said the cast finally watched the finale the night before filming the reunion. The former cheerleader said they hadn't been in contact and the first time they saw each other was on stage for the reunion. However, since the Trevor Sova texts debacle was included in the episode along with Sarah Ann Bick's TikTok she made while the season aired, it's clear Thanksgiving happened before the reunion, so A.D. and Clay did see each other before going on stage.

A.D. said she has learned that when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. She also acknowledged that she didn't have good boundaries in her relationship with Clay. She was seen saying that she would follow him off a cliff and A.D. joked that was A.I. and not her. But it looks like the new lesson on boundaries doesn't involve cutting off her relationship with her ex-fiance's family.

