The Big Picture A contestant gifts their date a dog collar, showing their bond, but making for a hilarious moment in a serious context.

A contestant's cringe-worthy behavior during speed-dating and strange love triangle makes every scene awkward.

An uncomfortable situation arises when a joke involving "bean dip" leads to serious tension between contestants.

With 5 seasons under its belt, Love is Blind is a reality series that has awed audiences for years with just how heartfelt its portrayal of singles looking for love can be - and how cringe. Created by Chris Coelen, this Netflix series just premiered its sixth season and already has viewers abuzz with this new batch of singles being one of the wildest groups yet. Only the first half of the season is out and, while it has offered quite a few moments of genuine connection, it's also been shocking how many awkward moments its new cast of contestants has managed to have in just six episodes.

Of course, there is no one way to fall in love, but this season has the audience's jaws dropping in shock at just how clumsy some of these people are in their search for love. There's still half left, yet somehow, even with the small amount out, this installment has offered some of the most cringe-inducing moments this series has ever seen.

5 True Love Begins With...a Dog Collar?

Starting off the list is a moment that is rather sweet with context, and extremely weird without. Chelsea Blackwell and Trevor Sova hit it off right away when they first 'met' each other in the pods. The flight attendant and mullet-rocking project manager found comfort in one another's laid-back demeanor and the easy laughs that came from each conversation. One thing that bonded them was that, funnily enough, Chelsea shares her name with the beloved dog waiting for Trevor back at home.

They joked about it for a scene and that appeared to be the end of it. That is until the pair decided to exchange gifts. Chelsea gets him a rather cute bracelet meant to let them know what the other is thinking of them, and Trevor gets her....a dog collar. Looking into the potential couple's relationship up to that point makes this a charming, laughable moment, his dog meaning a lot to him and him giving it to her symbolizing just how open he is to a future together. But no matter the background, someone being gifted a dog collar with their name on it on a reality dating show is too funny to ignore. Luckily, Chelsea saw it as lovable rather than cringe, and while it may not have led to an engagement, this exchange made for one of the series' most ridiculous moments.

4 'Love is Blind' Has a Runaway Single

Even Nerds Have Game

It's hard to put only one moment from this season 6 competitor on this list, since almost every scene of him is cringe in some way. Matthew Duliba shocked audiences when the season premiered, not only because of his bizarre 'love triangle' with other singles, Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith and Amber Grant, but for what a strange character he was throughout the pod experience. From refusing to talk to the men to claiming that he knew America would see him as the 'underdog', this man was one of the oddest individuals to ever be on the program. It's arguable what moment is his worst, but one of the most uncomfortable has to be how much he - purposefully - floundered while speed-dating the women in this cast.

His attempts to spice up the monotony of dating by asking them to pick a question from his numbered list aren't bad in themselves - though he did critique some women for their random choice - but the stunted, rude responses he had to them made both his potential partners and the audience uncomfortable. Pair this with multiple shots of him walking out in the middle of conversations and completely shutting down when he didn't find them interesting enough, and it's clear that in a show built on clumsy dating experiences, Matt's is truly one of the most awkward.

3 Falling In Love Sight Unseen...Kind Of?

The Men Want to Know What the Women Look Like

Of the 5 couples to get engaged, the one with the most tumultuous experience has to be Clay Gravesande and AD. Her potential relationship with Matt led to a tense confrontation between the pair while in the pods that came after Clay had made it clear that, despite being on a show whose literal premise focuses on ignoring appearance, he could only marry her if he found her physically attractive. She called him out about how ridiculous that was, and he relented; eventually, the pair got engaged and, luckily (for Clay), were immensely attracted to each other the moment they met. This awkward meeting - consisting of Clay spending minutes admiring AD's body - was cringey enough, but as time went on, and they began to learn more about each other, this awkwardness became infuriating.

It culminated on their honeymoon when AD asked what his reaction would be if she stopped working out so much, to which he said he'd be the first to tell her if she 'got out of shape'. After her initial shock, he continued by saying that even when she became pregnant he expected her to still go to the gym to remain slim. Cringey and upsetting, this focus on the physical is sure to create even more uncomfortable moments as the couple gets closer and closer to their impending wedding.

2 What the Heck is a 'Bean Dip'?

An alleged joke goes too far

Even on reality television, some things just do not have to be said. This is illustrated when Jeramey Lutinski, in a conversation with AD and her fiancée Clay while relaxing on the beach, brings up the 'bean dip'. An inside joke between the women in the pods, which is referring to their playfully smacking each other's breasts, Jeramey tells AD that his future wife, Laura Dadisman, told him to bring it up to her as a joke. Awkward, but a harmless interaction - until Laura said that she told Jeramey to do it to AD when she walked in. A weird moment in itself that becomes truly cringey as Laura enters the conversation and has to defend herself when the others call her out for the 'joke' with the others seemingly offended that she would ever suggest such a thing.

This entire situation is thoroughly awkward, from Jeramey admitting - for absolutely no reason - that he'd been told to 'bean dip' AD to Laura's serious annoyance that the others seemed bothered she would dare joke about something like that. Love is Blind has had countless moments of conflict derived from completely strange and often meaningless actions, but this strange combination of bad jokes and offended expressions creates one of the cringiest ones to date.

1 'You Look Stacked' is Not a Conversation Starter

Like that last moment, the final cringey scene from Season 6's first half was caused by people not understanding when you should and shouldn't say something. At that same beachside hangout, Jimmy Presnell quietly told his fiancée Chelsea that AD looked 'stacked,' referring to her very fit body. Chelsea laughably agrees with him before loudly telling AD across the bar what he said. It's clear she took his comment jokingly and AD (luckily) did as well, but it quickly became far too real when Jimmy went over and began a conversation with her, leaving Chelsea behind. Their conversation is relatively harmless, with Jimmy apologizing for the comment and asking her about her experience so far. His fiancée, though, sees his comment combined with this action as a thinly veiled attempt to flirt with the other woman.

Chelsea sadly retreats to a couch and begins a night-long argument with Jimmy about his actions while he rebuts that the only reason he talked to her was to apologize for the comment Chelsea had made. It's a deeply uncomfortable situation for every person involved that quickly becomes cringe as each person takes the small issue way too seriously. In the end, nobody looks particularly good - except for AD, of course, who, according to Chelsea and Jimmy, looks exceptionally 'stacked'.

Love is Blind is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

