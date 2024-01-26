The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 6 trailer hints at potential engagements based on body language and scenes shown.

A woman wearing a brown dress and another woman named Amy Tiffany may be among those getting engaged.

No strong hints about potential matches, but there are conversations about previous marriages and a cast member with a child.

Is love truly blind? That's the question every season of Love Is Blind poses by having singles get to know each other without seeing each other. They either get engaged or go their separate ways. The Netflix reality series then follows the engaged couples until they go to the altar where they say I do or no to a marriage.

Season 6 takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina and the trailer shows the singles ready to find love. But who gets engaged? Here are our predictions based on the trailer.

Love Is Blind Season 6 Trailer Drops Major Proposal Hints

The trailer opens with different cast members in the pods laughing and having a good time. "I feel optimistic that my person is here," Nolan McNulty tells the camera. "I don't really give the nice guy a try, but I really want something real," Amber Desiree or "A.D." says. The trailer then shows people getting into deeper discussions about their life. Jessica Vestal reveals she has a daughter. Trevor asks someone if she's ever been close to getting married. Chelsea reveals she was married before. The trailer teases the drama that's coming in the pods, but of course, it all ends with proposals.

There is a quick glimpse of a woman standing up and covering her face happily. We have seen women usually stand up for the man to propose in the past, so this could be a clue. The woman is also wearing a brown dress and her hair matches Sarah Ann in her cast picture. There is also a quick glimpse of A.D. on her feet and bending over in happiness. The body language is very similar to how people have acted during a proposal.

We later see Laura standing up, grinning, and leaning on the couch. This could be just a good date, or another sign that she is going further in the process. It's also interesting that some cast members aren't featured at all in the trailer. Meanwhile, Laura gets several scenes. One of them is her talking to another woman. "I was getting jealous," she admitted.

Lastly, there is a woman's back to the camera as she stands before the shared wall of the pod. Amy Tiffany posted a picture of her wearing the same dress and sweater on Instagram, so she is probably getting engaged. "Just a girl holding on for dear life for what’s to come on vday," she captioned the photo of her sitting in the pods and clasping her hands.

There is also a montage of men getting down on one knee to propose. The first man is shot from above, so he's harder to identify. But he has short light hair which fits Jimmy Presnell, Jeramey Lutin, and Ben Van Houten. The next man is Johnny McIntyre because of his longer hair. Then we see Clay Gravesande go down on his knee. The montage ends and the trailer ends shortly after.

Unfortunately, editors cut scenes with different people, so you never really know who the person is talking to until you watch the episode. So there aren't any strong hints as to which people matched before the big proposal. The strongest hint of a potential match is the conversation between Trevor and Chelsea about being married before. But we also get a scene of Trevor telling the men that he's in a "love star," which is more complicated than a love triangle. We've seen people be torn between three people before. Maybe we'll get even more dramatic stories in this season.

We also got the news of a first for the show with a cast member having a child with Jessica. Her daughter is 10 years old and that would make for an interesting engagement process. But she'll have to weed through the men to see who is not only ready to become a husband, but a stepfather. The new season premieres on Valentine's Day, February 14. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts. The first drop of episodes usually cover the pods and go into the couple trip for the cast where they can see the other singles for the first time.

All seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

