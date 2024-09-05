Love Is Blind recently aired its sixth season. While the series was confirmed for a seventh season to come, there’s no official launch date just yet. That means you might want to dive back into season six, or perhaps introduce a friend to the excitement, drama, and romance of the show by replaying some of the best episodes.

The sixth season was one of the most exciting in recent years with some memorable moments that stick out. For those looking to relive the best episodes of the 12 total (not including the reunion), some are better than others.

12 "Silence Speaks Volumes"

Episode 7

During this episode, the couples are still on vacation in Mexico and trying to get to know one another. There isn’t much exciting going on except for a look into how each couple interacts behind closed doors or while on romantic dates. There’s a lot of kissing, embracing, playful joking, and “I love yous.” But there are also some insecurities expressed and candid conversations. This is the episode with that really awkwardly silent boat ride with Kenneth and Brittany.

By the end of this episode, the couples have traveled back home and are preparing to live together. But it’s clear there’s a spark missing between Kenneth and Brittany. He seems glued to his phone all the time, suggesting that he’s so used to talking to his colleagues and friends. The episode is also a turning point for Clay, who opens up more to AD about wanting to be a better person. They were one of the couples fans thought would say yes in the end, but didn’t.

11 "Operation Get My Girl Back"

Episode 3

This third episode, still set in the pods, sees Amy and Johnny, who had previously gotten engaged, finally meeting one another. It’s all smiles and comments that prove they stayed true to the experiment and really had no idea what one another looked like. They seemed genuinely connected from the get-go. This is also the episode where Kenneth proposes to Brittany.

The love triangles between Jimmy, Chelsea, Trevor, and Jessica heats up in this episode when Trevor tells Chelsea he loves her. Jimmy and Jessica are having wonderful dates with wine and spaghetti, and it seems like things might be going in the right direction from them. Jimmy even goes back to the men’s suite and discusses the situation, calling it a “love star” versus a triangle. This episode is all about Chelsea being the most popular gal in the game, and emotions running high. But it’s more a lead-up episode to things to come versus one with a lot of excitement.

10 "The Hunger Games of Love"

Episode 2

The couples are still getting to know one another and the viewers at home are getting to know the cast at this point. In the second episode, the cast begins to open up about more personal details of their loves. Amy, for example, tells Johnny about how her brother has autism and ADHD and would require her assistance throughout his life, and that she needs a man who understands that. The episode beautifully includes their proposal.

The most exciting moment from this episode is when AD and Amber discover that Matt has seemingly been two-timing, telling them each the same things in one of the messiest love triangles on the show. This spells the beginning of the end of Matt’s time on the show. But the moment everyone remembers from the episode is when discussing celebrity look-a-likes, Chelsea tells Jimmy that people have told her before that she resembles actor Megan Fox but admits that she doesn’t see it. But Jimmy’s eyes go wide when she says this, and fans feel that this played into his decision to choose her over Jessica.

9 "Clinging to Love"

Episode 8

After meeting and spending time in Mexico, things get rocky between many of the couples once they are back at home. The episode begins with a candid discussion between Brittany and Kenneth where they decide to break up. While things seem good with Laura and Jeramey, she is later seen meeting Jessica for drinks where she reveals that Sarah Ann sent Jeramey a direct message implying that she’s around if he changes his mind. Meanwhile, Jessica tells Laura that Jimmy sent her a friend request on social media, then deleted it.

Speaking of Jimmy and Chelsea, they continue to be the center of the drama. After he becomes distant, she meets with her friends and tries to do her own thing. But when he arrives back home, she picks a fight. He calls her clingy and Chelsea flies off the handle. They have a big fight that seems like it’s something they’ll have a tough time coming back from.

8 "The Hardest Decision of My Life"

Episode 4

Back in the pods, the fourth episode sees Brittany and Kenneth meet in person and there’s an instant connection. AD and Clay also get engaged in this episode. There’s a lot of footage of conversations from others as they grow and develop their bonds. Most notably, this is the episode where Jimmy fully expresses how he feels towards Chelsea. When Jessica learns of this, she’s devastated but also angry.

This is the episode where Jessica gives Jimmy a piece of her mind and delivers a scathing speech that catapulted her to becoming a fan favorite cast member. “When you see and realize what you missed out on,” she says, “you are going to choke.”

7 "Meet Me at the Altar"

Episode 12

The final episode is the culmination of all the ones before it, but it isn’t always the best episode of a season. This episode features all the weddings, which have been drastically reduced with the break-up of Brittany and Kenneth and Laura and Jeramey by this point. With Jimmy and Chelsea breaking up at the beginning of the episode, weirdly, after a seemingly great date at an amusement park, that only leaves AD and Clay and Amy and Johnny.

Since there were only two weddings, the episode also features the bachelor and bachelorette parties and some additional candid conversations with friends and family members. It came as no surprise that Amy and Johnny tied the know. Some fans, however, were surprised to see Clay say “no” at the altar. But it’s his mother’s speech to her son and to his father after the fact that steals the episode.

6 "What Could Have Been"

Episode 10

The parents this season are top-notch, making for some of the most intelligent, poignant, and thought-provoking commentary. Parents like AD and Clay’s mothers and Amy’s father shared profound words and lessons. Johnny’ s family, including his sisters, welcomed Amy with such open arms. The episode goes entirely to the parents for being the most exciting part of it.

This season, once again, features a big fight between Jimmy and Chelsea, who seem to be at odds more than they are at peace. This is solidified when the couples meet some other pod friends for a barbecue. Jimmy finally sits down to talk with Jessica in person and Chelsea does the same with Trevor.

5 "Higher Love"

Episode 1

The first episode of any season of Love is Blind is always among the best. This is when fans first get to know each cast member and see the initial conversation stages and some unexpected moments. Some people clearly have no spark, while others instantly connect. It might be over sense of humor, commonality in jobs, hobbies, or values, or just a feeling. During this season, some cast members opened up right away, like Jessica revealing to Jimmy that she has a daughter and Chelsea telling Jimmy that she was married before.

Clay initially comes across as someone who is focused on physical appearance, but when AD challenges him and his line of questioning, he recognizes that there’s something special about her. But she’s also bonding with Matt, showing that a few love triangles are already brewing.

4 "Secret Rendezvous"

Episode 9

Well, into their engagements, the couples are now starting to meet family members and friends. Chelsea and Jimmy have a heart-to-heart about the big fight they had in the previous episode when he called her clingy. There are some great parental moments with Clay and AD as well, when AD meets Clay’s mother, who comes across as a classy, refined, and intelligent woman. Chelsea also awkwardly meets Jimmy’s female friends.

The big moment in this episode, however, is the big fight between Jeramey and Laura. After he is out all night at the bar, presumably with friends, Laura presses him and discovers that Sarah Ann was there and that they spent time together talking. He arrogantly tries to shrug it off, not realizing how disrespectful it was to Laura. She, meanwhile, tries to discuss it with him, but the fight goes around and around in circles. It’s clear Jeramey has checked out and could possibly have feelings for Sarah Ann still. The episode ends on a cliffhanger and fans can’t wait to find out what happens next.

3 "Feeling Uncomfy"

Episode 6

Leading to one of the signature phrases from this episode and one of the most cringeworthy moments on the show overall, after the couples meet for the first time in Mexico, Jimmy and Chelsea have some awkward moments. Jimmy makes comments about AD’s body, and as a result of feeling uncomfortable by this (or rather, “uncomfy,” as Chelsea says), she blurts it out to AD. This leads to Jimmy and AD talking while Chelsea sits at the bar alone, feeling neglected. Later, when they return to their room, they have a massive fight about it.

In this episode, Kenneth also has a candid chat with AD about racial differences and the importance of having a discussion with Brittany about this, and about cultural differences should they have kids. He seems solid in his relationship but appreciates AD’s concerns. The episode when the couples finally meet one another and compare notes is always a highlight for fans and this one was no exception.

2 "She Lied to Me"

Episode 5

The biggest moment in this season and one of the biggest WTF moments on the show was when Jimmy and Chelsea finally met. Fans couldn’t wait to see Jimmy’s expression when he saw Chelsea, who might bare a slight resemblance to Megan Fox at the most, and he did not disappoint. As he hugged her, he gave a stone-faced look to the camera. In his Diary Room confessional, he declares laughing that “she lied to me,” but claims it’s all good.

While Chelsea did preface her comparison with the statement that she doesn’t see it, it’s clear that Jimmy pictured her looking much different than she actually did. Before the meeting, however, this episode features Jimmy’s proposal to Chelsea as well as Laura and Jeramey getting engaged. After accepting, Chelsea then has the difficult break-up conversation with Trevor.

1 "Roller Coaster of Love"

Episode 11

Whenever the group of pod members get together, especially when it includes others who were jilted, rejected, villains, or part of love triangles are present, it’s always a fan favorite episode. But this one takes the cake. As everyone tries to have a good time, there’s an awkward tension between Laura and Jeramey in the air. They apparently hadn’t seen one another since the previous blow-up. AD confronts Sarah Ann about the message she sent Jeramey, calling it disrespectful.

Reunion where AD confronts Sarah Ann about her behavior. Jeramey takes off with Sarah Ann after a big fight and presumed breakup between he and Laura. Wedding dress shopping. Teaser with Chelsea and Jimmy at the amusement park. But the big moment comes when Laura confronts Jeramey while he casually looks like he doesn’t care. “You’re not man enough for me,” she says. “Go kick rocks with open-toed f***ing shoes.” Jeramey then goes off to talk with Sarah Ann, and the two head off on jet skiis as if they’re on a first date. Chelsea and Trevor also get to talk. The episode ends with the fan favorite wedding dress shopping moments.

