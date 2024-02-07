Halt the roses, put back the chocolates, and stop running the bubble bath because this Valentine's Day is all about the return of Love is Blind. Created by Chris Coelen, it is almost unbelievable to think that Love is Blind has only existed for four years, such is its phenomenal worldwide success. Among a plethora of gripping seasons across countless versions of the show, hundreds of plucky hopefuls have tried their luck in the search for love, with many even finding it. Across the years, we have witnessed the joys of new love and the sad realities of heartbreak, all wrapped in an enticing package that seems to also never be far from controversy. Now, as the series edges ever closer to its sixth season, all eyes are back on the famous pods as a new batch of hopeless romantics seek to finally find their one true love. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Love is Blind Season 6 so far.

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

When Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Coming Out?

Rather poetically, and as is customary, Love is Blind Season 6 will arrive on our screens on February 14, 2024 — otherwise known as Valentine's Day.

Where Can You Watch 'Love Is Blind' Season 6?

Just like all other seasons of the show, Love is Blind Season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix. For those without a subscription who will need one in time to catch the new set of lovebug wannabes, a standard subscription with ads costs $6.99 per month while an ad-free standard subscription costs $15.49 per month. Currently, all previous seasons of Love is Blind are available on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for 'Love Is Blind' Season 6?

Available above, the official trailer for Season 6 of Love is Blind was released on January 23 and showcases a glimpse of all the high drama we can expect from the upcoming sixth outing. By showing flashes of our brand-new hopefuls as they begin their journey on the hunt for a connection, the anticipation is certainly palpable within the fanbase that this could possibly be the most dramatic season yet.

Who Is In The Cast For Love Is Blind Season 6?

First and foremost, lovers of the series will be happy to learn that both Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be returning to host Season 6. Who they will be hosting is a much more intriguing question altogether, with a total of 30 newbies ready to take to the pods as we, the viewers, scout for our next Lydia and Milton. With casting officially taking place in mid-2023 in Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Phoenix, and Nashville, this year's group looks to be much more mature than in previous additions, with ages ranging from 25 to 37, as the show clearly wants to push in a more diverse direction. To get a better taste of your 2024 participants, here is a look at an official Netflix Instagram post showcasing snippets of interviews with the cast.

Where Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Being Filmed?

Netflix has officially revealed that Season 6 of Love is Blind has been filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks a change from Season 5, which saw the series return to Texas for the second time in its now four-year run.

What Is the Schedule for 'Love Is Blind' Season 6?

As per Netflix, the Love is Blind Season 6 schedule reads as follows:

Week 1 (Wednesday, Feb. 14): Episodes 1–6

Week 2 (Wednesday, Feb. 21): Episodes 7–9

Week 3 (Wednesday, Feb. 28): Episodes 10–11

Week 4 (Wednesday, March 6): Episode 12 (finale)

Who Is Behind 'Love Is Blind' Season 6?

It is expected that many of the same brains that came together to produce the first five seasons will be back for Season 6. This includes the likes of regular series director and executive producer Brian Smith, executive producer and creator Chris Coelen, executive producers Ally Simpson and Eric Detwiler, and senior story producer Michelle Thomas.

Is Season 6 the Final Season of 'Love Is Blind'?

Fear not Love is Blind fans, this reality show is going nowhere anytime soon. It was officially announced back in December 2023 that Netflix had renewed the series for a seventh season, but don't be surprised if that turns to Seasons 8, 9, and even more sometime soon.

Other Shows Similar to 'Love Is Blind'

As with any good reality series, the world's attention has been caught and international spin-offs have been made. Here's a look at some other Love is Blind shows you can enjoy this Valentine's Day.

Love is Blind: Brazil

The original Love is Blind spin-off, Brazil debuted on Netflix in 2021 as a special three-week event and instantly caught the attention of millions. This was so successful that it was immediately renewed, with both the second and third seasons being secretly filmed back to back. In late 2023, the show was renewed for a fourth season, with a special After the Altar episode airing in December; a reminder of the triumph Love is Blind: Brazil has been.

Love is Blind: Japan

Just a year after the debut of Brazil, Love is Blind: Japan arrived on our screens as the world's fastest-rising reality show took to Asia. Hosted by Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya, the series was initially renewed for a second season, although, sadly, in October 2022, it was announced that it had been canceled.

Love is Blind: Sweden

Having only recently launched on Netflix in January, a group of fresh-faced romantics took to the pods, but this time in Sweden, as Love is Blind came to Europe. Love is Blind: Sweden has been an instant hit for fans of the show, with many citing it already as the best spin-off to date.

