Jeramey Lutinski is one of a bevvy of men whose behavior on reality dating series calls into question the casting process on these shows. The premise of Love Is Blind, the Netflix dating series he signed on for, is dating several individuals sight-unseen as contestants narrow down which mysterious stranger they are ready to marry without ever knowing their appearance. In his time on Season 6, it was clear that Jeramey was not as willing to walk down the aisle as he originally purported, especially considering the fact that he continued getting to know someone else while being engaged.

Jeramey's refusal to commit to the process was accentuated by the fact that once he was outside the pods, and living with his new fianceé, Laura Dadisman, Jeramey was in contact with another woman from the series, Sarah Ann Bick. Jeramey and Sarah Ann had also dated in the pods, and Jeramey struggled to decide between the two women. In the pods, Jeramey expressed to Sarah Ann that his feelings for her were "more physical than mental" in the same episode where he chose Laura instead. This seemed, at the time, to show a commitment to the process of the series, which is meant to steer the contestants away from this kind of attraction in the initial stages of dating.

Jeramey's pursuit of both women in the series was, of course, designed. The series initially has contestants dating multiple people, until they are forced to choose one based on the production's timeline. This situation is essentially how the series creates tension, as the drama that follows contestants being torn to decide which of their prospective dates is the one, is always of interest to viewers. Jeramey's journey on Love Is Blind was a roller-coaster, as he was never quite able to move beyond the stage where he was pursuing both women. After the Season 6 reunion, it was clear that he had decided to date Sarah Ann after his relationship with Laura fell apart spectacularly. But what has been happening with the couple since their time on Love Is Blind?

Jeramey Proposed to Another Woman in 'Love Is Blind'

When breaking up with Sarah Ann in the pods, Jeramey told her that he had nothing negative to say about the bond they had been building, and that he thought the world of her. When Sarah Ann asked what the determining factor was in his decision to choose Laura, he told her that the only negative reason he could think of is that their banter together could "get to be so much." In a later conversation with another contestant, he also observed that while he and Sarah Ann always had fun, there was never a point where the serious sidekicked. When ending things with her, Jermaey told Sarah Ann that he was not able to say he didn't have feelings for her, but he had to go with his gut in choosing Laura.

In a confessional interview after the breakup, Jeramey reiterated that he did not have anything negative to say about his connection with Sarah Ann, but he chose to be with Laura because she was his "forever person." He also bragged that he and Laura had a better connection than anyone he had ever met. Jeramey does, however, have the habit of hyperbolic speech, if his time on Love Is Blind is anything to judge by. In his proposal speech to Laura, Jeramey talked about the odds of him finding her comparable to winning the lottery multiple times while also being struck by lightning. He and Laura both agreed on the strength of their connection, just before he got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife.

Living Together Proved a Problem For Jeramey and Laura

Jeramey and Laura then moved on to the next phase of Love Is Blind, vacationing together in the Dominican Republic. But their vacation got off to a rough start when Laura turned her critical eye towards her new fiancé. In the pods, Jeramey mentioned his love of Hawaiian print shirts and Henley t-shirts. Once Laura saw his fashion taste in person, unfiltered, she laughingly snapped at Jeramey to "dress like an adult." And Laura's criticism was not restricted to Jeramey's wardrobe.

Outside banning his Hawaiian shirts, Laura also firmly put her foot down that she did not want her fiancé to ride motorcycles anymore. She did not appreciate his sense of humor either, taking a passive-aggressive jab when he was goofing around in the pool, asking "Is this my life now?" As he continued to joke, she referred to him as an idiot. For the couple to have reached this level of passive-aggressive criticism at such an early stage in the experiment did not seem to bode well for their future. Laura's constant criticism clearly began to wear Jeramey down as the couple moved back to the "real world" after their Dominican vacation.

Sarah Ann Never Left the Picture After Leaving the Pods

When Sarah Ann left the final date in the pods where Jeramey had ended things with her, she told him that they would "probably meet again at some point." Jeramey then affirmed that they would be seeing each other in the future. Of course, given the fact that Jeramey eventually left Laura to pursue Sarah Ann, looking back, this comes across as foreshadowing. Jeramey left the pods stage of the experiment engaged to Laura, but it did not take long for Sarah Ann's prediction about meeting again to come to fruition.

After she left the experiment, Sarah Ann wrote Jeramey a DM saying she would still like to get to know him, all while knowing that he was now engaged. This opened the door for the pair to catch up once Jeramey got back to the real world and had access to his phone. Jeramey went to hang out with friends one night when Laura stayed home. He had given Laura access to his location on a location-sharing app before leaving for the evening, which only added to the drama when he did not come home until 5:30 in the morning. Laura had spotted that Jeramey was in the same neighborhood where Sarah Ann lived, and their engagement went swiftly downhill from that point on.

Are Jeramey and Sarah Ann Still a Couple?

Jeramey and Sarah Ann arrived at the Season 6 Love Is Blind reunion as a couple. Despite their united front, contestant Chelsea Blackwell pointed out that each time she had seen Jeramey since filming, he had said that he had broken up with Sarah Ann. Despite this hiccup, Sarah Ann spilled the tea at the reunion that they were living together after they had spent almost a year dating since filming the series. But what happened with Jeramey and Sarah Ann after the Season 6 reunion is less clear.

On July 2, 2024, Sarah Ann appeared on the appropriately titled Not Ashamed podcast to talk about her experience on Love Is Blind. There she told host Ashley Nordman that she and Jeramey are "working through things currently" after they were both labeled as villains once the show aired. The conversation turned to the hate they had both received online, and Sarah Ann noted it was taking a toll on their mental health, causing misunderstandings, and making the relationship "difficult." While she did not mention a break-up per se, she did claim that they are focusing on themselves right now.

Sarah Ann discussed the rumor from the reunion that Jeramey had told Chelsea they had broken up several times, saying she had to discredit that because she could not trust anyone from the cast. She went on to say that she and Jeramey don't speak on one another's behalf publicly. But she then discussed his mental health by observing that, since his ex-fianceé from before filming Love Is Blind began speaking in the media about him, he had experienced a "depressive phase." It appears that the couple has been experiencing too much stress from the online backlash to truly be able to grow the relationship together.

In March 2024, Sarah Ann told People Magazine that she was hopeful the pair would keep building the relationship in the long term, and her eyes were set on marriage. But by the time she appeared on the Not Ashamed podcast later in the year, everything Sarah Ann said made it seem like the couple had hit "pause" on their romance for the time being, as each has been working through their own struggles that have arisen as a result of their actions on the reality series. Sarah Ann ended the podcast by saying she had a lot of respect for Jeramey, while also observing she would be "lying" if she let anyone believe their relationship was "all cupcakes and rainbows." It comes across as the relationship being in a gray zone currently, and that the couple have been unable to see if they can be happy together because of the amount of pressure that they have faced from the online backlash.

