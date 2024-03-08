The Big Picture Chelsea and Jimmy's tumultuous relationship ended with a messy breakup days before their scheduled wedding.

Trust was broken when Chelsea revealed Jimmy's past sexual relationship on camera.

Their dynamics were rocky, with insecurities and fights, leading to a painful breakup.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell did not end their relationship on the best of terms. During Season 6 of Love Is Blind, the two went back and forth and struggled with Blackwell's insecurities, which ultimately led to Presnell deciding not to go through with the wedding days before their scheduled ceremony. Presnell couldn't get over Blackwell mentioning his past sexual relationship on with a female friend that he told her about in confidence off-camera the reality series . Now, talking with Us Weekly, Blackwell said that they are still not on great terms with each other.

“I was really, really blindsided,” she said to the publication about their break-up. “We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point. A week before that, we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date; we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.” During their break-up, Blackwell justified her bringing up the situation between Presnell and his friend.

For Presnell, Blackwell continuing to mention the situation validated his choice to not go through with the wedding. “She broke my trust in a big way, and that really, really hurt me,” he said. “And it was all I could think about. And that came from a place of me caring about my friends and not wanting my friends’ details and everything out there. I loved her.”

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

Jimmy and Chelsea's Relationship Had Major Problems

Image via Netflix

Blackwell and Presnell made waves online when Blackwell claimed she looked like Megan Fox while they were dating in the pods. After meeting her, he mentioned to producers that he felt like she lied about her appearance. Blackwell's insecurities grew quickly when Presnell mentioned his breakup with Jessica Vestal, who told Presnell he'd need an EpiPen when he finally sees her and realizes what he missed out on.

The reunion is scheduled to air on March 13 at 9:00 PM EST on Netflix. It'll mark the first time Presnell and Blackwell can discuss their breakup since the show began airing. Vestal will also have her chance to face Presnell since his rejection, and him mentioning her in interviews.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix