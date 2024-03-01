The Big Picture AD defended Laura against Sarah Ann's actions, showing loyalty.

Sarah Ann caused chaos for Jeramey and Laura, leading to drama.

Chelsea almost sabotaged her relationship with Jimmy, but they worked through it.

With only 10 days before the "I Dos" on Love is Blind Season 6, the remaining couples had a little rendezvous at the lake which members of the Pod Squad attended as well. Between Jimmy and Chelsea having chats with their number twos and the drama Sarah Ann caused with Jeremy and her confrontation with AD, the outside forces are here to complicate the couples on the reality series. Is the Pod Squad truly there as their friends or simply to throw a wrench in the plot?

For those who might be living under a rock, Love is Blind, hosted by real-life couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, follows the literal blind dates of eager individuals ready for marriage. The slightly messy yet slightly successful social experiment pairs single men with single women who will date without seeing each other through pods. An extreme form of speed dating, Love is Blind has been an addictive program for fans as they watch the massively sped-up dating, engagement, and wedding process. Of course, there are sentimental moments wedged in between. Not all couples can make it to the altar once they have seen each other in person.

The sixth season, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, started with 30 singles, but only five pairs made it out of the pods engaged. They included Jimmy and Chelsea, Clay and AD, Brittany and Kenneth, Jeramey and Laura, and Johnny and Amy. Sadly, Brittany and Kenneth broke things off, semi-cleanly. Jeramey and Laura? Well, let's head to the lake! With wedding day approaching, the eleventh episode saw a reunion, of sorts, of the couples and the pod squad. And let's just say, it was tense.

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

AD Confronted Sarah Ann on Some Girl Code-Ish

Image via Netflix

It's natural to take sides when it comes to mutual friends and relationships. Whether it was formed due to their bond as the only engaged women, AD, Chelsea, and Amy were very much on Team Laura following the drama with Jeramey. With Sarah Ann, an unpicked and quite bitter Pod Squad member not selected to be taken to the altar, arriving at the lake party, it was AD who took it upon herself to have a discussion with Sarah Ann about her actions. While there was no intense volume in the voice, the tone of the confrontation was quite heated. AD rightly took the opportunity to defend her friend Laura against the decision Sarah Ann made. We learn that Sarah Ann DM'd Jeramey following their time in the pods as she believed that Jeramey had left the door open for them. The only problem is, Jeramey was engaged to Laura.

Related Clay’s Emotional Journey On ‘Love Is Blind’ Should Inspire Alpha Males Clay’s decision to be emotionally vulnerable saved his relationship with AD and his story could help other men

According to Sarah Ann, she was led to believe that Jeramey left the pods intending to end things. Whether she was led astray or had alternative intentions, AD made it very clear that her actions were wrong and certainly went against the girl code. As much as Sarah Ann tried to defend herself, she was unaware of what her decision officially was the rift between Jeramey and Laura's engagement. Perhaps it was a blessing in disguise, as she would share that if this caused their break-up, then it wasn't meant to be, her actions were vile. AD should be commended for coming to her friend's defense. Someone needed to keep it real with Sarah Ann! It certainly was not going to be Jeramey. The nerve of her to even show up.

Sarah Ann Was the Source of Contention for Jeramey and Laura

Image via Netflix

Up until this point, Laura and Jeramy were on shaky ground. We learned she was no longer wearing her engagement ring and had refused an offer of flowers from Jeramy. So why this change? Well, Jeramey had a boys' night out that led to him ending up in a different part of town where Sarah Ann lived. Having arrived home at nearly 5:30 am, Laura knew what was up. Well, thanks to social media and tracking his movement. Was their engagement officially over? If you asked Laura, it was!

When the newfound friend group arrived, Laura was there solo. She was chatting with her girlfriends, but the first of two surprise guests arrived. It was Jeramey. In his full Hawaiian shirt fantasy. For the most part, they stayed apart, but like any good reality television program, of course, the duo would be forced to interact. The confrontation was not pleasant in the slightest. Laura called him a con artist due to his inability to control his feelings for Sarah Ann, which she believed took him too many days to man up and admit to his massive mistake. Laura told Jeramey she was going to go retrieve her stuff, but lucky for her, he had already packed it.

So it's safe to say that this pair is done? Now to the second surprise guest. Well, with the surprise arrival of Sarah Ann at the lake party, the visuals of Jeramey and Sarah Ann chatting seem to lead to Jeramey now all in and focusing on his other Love is Blind pod option. Jeramey and Sarah Anne will head to the dock for a chat, which we know is not their first solo in-person discussion. She believes it's not fair for her to be villainized, regarding the conversation she just had with AD. She claims she's just being a "realist" and wants to find her one. With his newfound ex, the remaining three couples, and the Pod Squad shouting distance away, Jeramey will admit that he made a mistake and should have picked her. So now's the time to have fun in the sun. The pair take a jet ski out on the lake, and seem to officially restart their relationship. It's hard not to find this act reprehensible. Especially with Laura still present. Perhaps they wanted to salvage their remaining camera time before the big reunion. Regardless, Jeramey and Sarah Ann have been crowned the villianous King and Queen of Love is Blind Season 6.

Jimmy and Chelsea's Other Options Could Have Been Disastrous

Close

One of the more dominating couples in terms of airtime has been Jimmy and Chelsea. Viewers have seen the ups and downs between the pair. They met each other's parents and friends. And yet, when alcohol and emotions come into play, Chelsea almost causes the couple's downfall.

Jimmy has been one of the most exceptional men to come from Love is Blind. Not only is he understanding, but he is willing to work to make his relationship with Chelsea work despite her flaws. Chelsea has been shown as quite demanding and excessively jealous. When Jimmy went out for a drink with friends, he allegedly invited Chelsea to join him, but she was already bundled up for bed. This caused yet another tussle where Chelsea seemed not to understand how quite wrong she was for expecting her soon-to-be husband to never leave the house. Her jealousy and insecurities came out as she was threatened by Jimmy's friend he had one intimate evening with. Jimmy set his boundaries so that he would not distance himself completely from his female friend. It seemed it wouldn't be enough for Chelsea, but they somehow realized their love was, indeed, worth fighting for. And of course, she demanded he make her cookies after the fight.

With Jimmy and Chelsea finally finding some footing, their trip to the lake party allowed some tense moments to arise. They would be met with their other pod options, Jessica and Trevor. Of course, Chelsea was hesitant and jealous of the threat of the stunning Jessica. And yet, the first words out of her mouth upon seeing Trevor were that he was a beefcake. A bit hypocritical, you'd say. When Trevor, who is now sans mullet, gets a chance to chat with Chelsea, where he will ask if the order of dates had been switched, would she have accepted his proposal? Well, knowing that the cameras were rolling and Jimmy would eventually catch wind, she stood strong that she would still have picked Jimmy. Trevor isn't so sure. But at least he's cordial with the pair.

When it came to Jimmy and Jessica, she was greeted with a church hug when she aimed to get a handshake. And that was probably one of the most awkward interactions at the Pod Squad Lake party. Jimmy will admit to the audience that he is attracted to Jess but fears Chelsea's reaction. Jess and Jimmy will have a moment for a private conversation where they both feel the other was in the wrong when it came to their final pod date. But he will admit how much he cares for his fiancé and will fight for her. Jess wants him to fight for her. Again, we have another cordial interaction. As it seems, seeing their potential matches, was not a disaster. It could have been disastrous, but the roller-coaster relationship between Jimmy and Chelsea is triumphant.

The lake party during Love is Blind didn't have massive fireworks, but it did set up the story for the remainder of the season. But what this event showcased is how the outside forces could disseminate the engaged pairs. Whether the friendship between the Pod Squad is genuine or put on for the cameras, they share a "trauma bond" for going through the experience together. Time to find out if the lingering effects of the Pod Squad party will have any aftershocks.

Love is Blind 6 airs new episodes on Wednesdays on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix