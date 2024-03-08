The Big Picture Laura discovers Jeramey's lies about spending the night with another contestant, setting a new low for the series.

Following the explosive breakup, Laura refuses to give in to gaslighting and stands up for herself.

The new couple of Jeramey and Sarah is the most aggravating pairing in Love Is Blind history, marked by constant lies and toxic behavior.

Any season of Love is Blind, the hit Netflix reality dating series created by Chris Coelen, is sure to come with some drama. This program's contestants struggle with not only falling in love with someone 'sight unseen' but committing to marrying them within a month of meeting, a setup sure to stress anybody out. There's sure to be some discomfort as the new fiancés adjust to one another, and it's how they handle these struggles that ultimately determines whether they'll fulfill this experiment's purpose and get married or leave the series single. With stakes as high as these, it's inevitable that each season comes with drama, but never has it been as messy as the situation currently playing out in season 6. In an installment already filled with heartbreak and tension, there's a couple whose destruction marks new heights for just how chaotic the show can be. It's heartening to see one-half of this pair exhibit a level of self-love and confidence that more of this series' characters should showcase. Especially when the other person has annoyed audiences to no end with their shoddy excuses, blatant rudeness, and continued attempts to paint themselves as the 'good guy'. But the worst part, these last few episodes saw him join up with someone as aggravating as him.

Of the Love is Blind Season 6 couples who got engaged, Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski were not the ones fans immediately worried about. Outside of Jeramey being torn between Laura and another contestant, Sarah Ann, in the Pods, the two entered their honeymoon seemingly completely in love and ready to start their lives together. Outside of Laura's annoyance with his fashion choices (she particularly despised his love for Hawaiian shirts), the pair seemed perfectly at ease with each other - until the now-infamous 'bean-dip' incident. This involved Jeramey telling others that Laura suggested he jokingly 'bean dip' (smack the breasts of) fellow contestant Amber Desiree A.D. Smith. This left a sour taste in Laura's mouth as she viewed it as him trying to start a drama. They talked through the incident and by the time they made it to the living together portion of the experiment, they seemed prepped and ready for the altar. An issue arose when Jeramey revealed that Sarah Ann had messaged him, congratulating him on the engagement while making it clear that if he 'changed his mind' she'd be open to pursuing something, but he assured Laura it was no big deal.

'Love is Blind' Has Not Seen Lies As Unbelievable

Laura believed him and tried to silence the distrust she'd begun to feel since the honeymoon - until she learned the feeling was more accurate than she ever could have imagined. In one of the series' tensest scenes, the audience finds out that Jeramey had stayed out the entire night and didn't return until 6 am the next morning, never texting Laura a reason for his absence. He tries to excuse his behavior by saying he ran into Sarah Ann while out and that the two had spoken until 5:30 am the next morning, attempting to find closure to their failed relationship. Jeramey is unapologetic, claiming that they never left the bar and that Laura shouldn't be too worried because nothing happened. Which is, of course, when she reveals that she checked his location and knew that he'd been at Sarah Ann's house. One of this show's most bald-faced lies caught by one of its most strategic contestants. This in itself sets a new bar for how despicable some of this series' contestants can be.

As Laura's suspicions are sadly vindicated, viewers are left to wonder how Jeramey could have ever thought his actions were okay, and it soon becomes clear that despite the truths in front of him, there's no limit to the man's delusions - or those of the girl he'd spent all night with.

It's known that of the many couples who get engaged on Love is Blind, not all of them will make it to the altar, but rarely has a breakup been as explosive as this one. The aftermath of Jeramey's lie saw Laura move out of their shared house. In a talk with his mom, Jeramey tries to excuse his behavior as flawed but overall ok, because 'it was constructive conversation' - which even his mother called out as complete nonsense. The pair didn't see each other again until a lakehouse getaway saw all the couples and some people from the Pods reunite, forcing them to speak about the high tension between them. It's frustrating watching his continued attempts to downplay his own actions while painting her 'rude' responses afterward as the real issue. Laura deserves credit for refusing to give into this gaslighting and reiterating how badly he messed up. He created a stressful, infuriating situation, with even the other men trying to distance themselves from Jeramey and the excuses he'd been spouting to everyone who would listen. And this toxic energy only worsens when Sarah Ann decides to make an appearance.

'Love is Blind' Has a New Worst Couple

Sarah Ann receives an icy reception from most of the others due to Laura having shared with everyone there not only Jeramey's actions but also the shady message Sarah Ann had sent to him. A conversation with AD reveals that Sarah Ann didn't see her message as anything wrong, that she'd chided herself for him in the pods and believed his uncertainty over Laura meant she could still pursue him. A.D. (one of this season's most lovable characters) made it clear: no matter the reason, Sarah Ann was deliberately interfering with an engagement and should have known she was hurting Laura in the process. Her constant attempts to avoid responsibility - which perfectly(?) mirror Jeramey's - annoys everyone there, with the two retreating and reveling in each other's lack of culpability. Bolstered by the other person assuring them they did nothing wrong, the twisted pair jet ski off into the sunset and leaving behind a sobbing Laura, wondering why the man who'd proposed to her would treat her this way.

This new 'couple' of Sarah Ann and Jeramey is the most aggravating pairing Love is Blind has ever seen. A relationship founded on lies and the ruin of an engagement, the constant self-assurance from each not only annoyed everyone watching but all the participants who shared space with them. Jeramey's constant lying and refusal to own up to his faults creates a sickening mixture of some of the worst traits men have displayed across this show's many seasons. Pair this with Sarah Ann, whose selfishness and attempts to break up a relationship paint her in an equally unflattering light, creating one of the reality dating series' worst couples ever. Love is Blind isn't a stranger to bad relationships, but Sarah and Jeramey mark a new low for the series as a whole.

