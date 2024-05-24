The Big Picture Matthew Duliba faced challenges with multiple love interests on Love Is Blind Season 6.

Producers allegedly pressured Matthew to keep dating other women despite his desire to focus on A.D.

Matthew refused to attend the reunion due to concerns over portrayal and lack of control.

Season 6 of Love Is Blind started with multiple love triangles on the reality series. Matthew Duliba was having a hard time connecting with women. He had a list of questions and seemingly didn't expect to answer them in return. The men in the cast called him weird for keeping to himself in the episodes. So it was shocking to Clay Gravesande that Amber Desiree "A.D." Smith was also seriously considering Matthew.

Matthew also had options and was dating Amber Grant. That all fell apart when A.D. realized this and found out he was saying some of the same things to them. Matthew didn't go to the reunion or do interviews after the season. He finally broke his silence and claimed producers of the Netflix show wanted him to keep his options open.

The financial advisor is ready to give his side of the story! He sat down with Chrissy Clark and addressed telling A.D. and Amber that he wanted to leave filming and get to know them away from cameras. "Well, once I got in there and I kind of was aware of the environment and what was going on, I was concerned because I didn't wanna spend any time with some of these people," he said. "Not the participants, but some of the people that are producing the content based on some of the things that were said and encouraged on my end."

He talked about not being allowed to go outside for a five-minute walk. At one point, he threatened to leave if he couldn't go outside, and they let him go. He also accused the producers of forcing him to continue to talk to other women when he was ready to focus on A.D. "I told them I'm done dating other women because I felt like I crossed a particular threshold in terms of our conversation that would leave me susceptible if I was on dates with other women," the former participant said. He later claimed producers influenced him to keep dating other women. "I always had concerns that they were gonna portray something differently than what I was or what my intent was there," he added.

Matthew said he was offered to return for the reunion and refused because of the lack of control over how he'd be portrayed. He admitted to being disappointed by what A.D. said about him at the reunion because "She knows the truth," he said. However, he believes people probably encouraged her to present things that are beneficial to her.

This is hardly the first time a former single from the dating show has spoken out against production. Fans were surprised to find out A.D. went on a date again with Matthew after Clay rejected her at the altar. Matthew said in the interview that he still cares for A.D. But it looks like they went down very different paths.

