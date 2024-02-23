The Big Picture Reality TV breaks high school cafeteria norms, as proven with Love Is Blind Season 6 underdog, Matthew.

Love is Blind mixes extreme personality types.

Matthew exhibits toxic incel behavior toward women.

Reality television has been described as one big high school cafeteria. The "cool kids" usually consist of good-looking, athletic jocks who are usually coupled up with superficially pretty socialites. Both elite groups have their worshipers, a less perfect version of each set that hangs around hoping for validation to be promoted to the elite group, and then you have those who are socially hopeless. There are always intellectual snobs who wouldn't feign interest in any of the popular kid groups and then there are groups of socially awkward nerds who resent the entire social landscape and anyone who ranks above their position as an outcast. These kids are usually loners and experience a completely different reality than their peers. An intelligent teen struggling with social skills that nurses an internal belief of intellectual superiority will never have an opportunity to interact with the popular cheerleader or, the privileged "it girl", because there are rules in a high school cafeteria that aren't up for discussion.

With reality television, the boundaries of that virtual high school cafeteria have been scrambled. Popular cheerleaders are being courted and considered by your average Joe, and there are socially awkward nerds taking out their angst on "it girls". Good-looking jocks are admitting they are shy and second-guessing their appeal, while their loyal followers grab the girl of their dreams. Yes, reality television has created a mass clusterfuck of the virtual high school cafeteria, with Netflix's Love is Blind leading the pack. And the biggest shocker of Season 6 turned out to be a proud finance guy, Matthew, who leads with his intellect over everything but proves to be the biggest jerk of them all.

'Love is Blind; Gives Antisocial Singles Like Matthew a Chance

Season 6 of Love is Blind was ironically introduced on Valentine's Day, but has proven to be a bizarre world version of dating and relationships in the real world. The pods are always filled with extreme characters, but this season things are out of wack and need to be restored to normalcy ASAP. 37-year-old senior finance advisor Matthew is the biggest example of why order needs to be restored immediately. In the real world, Matthew, a self-proclaimed socially awkward numbers guy, would never come into contact with a beautiful socially confident girl like Amber aka "AD," or even Sarah Ann. But in the pods, everyone is reduced to a level playing field that mixes personality types without bias. He is a relatively attractive man physically, but Matthew is socially and emotionally stunted in a way that would've prohibited him from interacting with most people.

Before Love is Blind, he was most likely a successful hermit, focused on success on the job and telling himself that most women weren't good enough for him. In the pods, Matthew doesn't even try to appeal to the women in his introduction. He states in his confessional that "even Superman had a cold first impression." From his sarcastic quips and condescending one-offs, it's clear Matthew entered the pods with a huge chip on his shoulder and is looking for restitution for his 37 years of being rejected by the pretty girls of the world.

Matthew Exhibits Incel Behavior With the Ladies

Matthew enters pod dates with a list of questions that he leverages as ammunition against the women. He immediately attempts to set the dynamic in his favor, telling the ladies that he will be asking the questions but doesn't plan on answering any of their questions for him. He instructs the women to pick a number and then proceeds to shoot off questions consistent with the numbers they select. His flimsy strategy of protecting his love-shy pride is transparent and most of the women are immediately over it. Unfortunately, they have to get through one of the most awkward and uncomfortable first dates possibly of their lives as Matthew makes it a point to try to humiliate them in an act of life-long revenge built up against his mainstream peers.

He tells the bubbly AD that his goal in signing up for Love is Blind wasn't to become a C-list celebrity, but he never acknowledges what his intent was for joining the show. During confessionals, he admits that even vocalizing the word "love" is uncomfortable for him, and he has a hard time acknowledging the need for love in his life.

Matthew's is unlikable but surprisingly, he seems to want to keep it that way. He thrives on being insolent and offending others, so much so that the other men in the pods avoid him as if he is contagious with a fatal virus. When Clay discovers that his strongest connection, AD, has had positive interactions with Matthew, he is so turned off that he nearly breaks things off with AD. Matthew is such a douche with the other men and to all the other girls that Clay questions AD's sensibility if she has any amount of empathy for him. To AD's credit, she is a confident woman who senses that behind Matthew's irreverent behavior is a man who is hurting and offers him grace. One of the few women in the pods not nursing self-esteem issues or seeking validation, AD can show Matthew kindness and doesn't hold his limited social skills against him. Thankfully, Clay comes to his senses and claims AD as his, but her graciousness is lost on Matthew, who continues berating others and eventually leaves without connections or a sense of self-awareness.

Matthew's Behavior Toward Women is Humiliating

​​​Love is Blind has had issues with misogyny and sexism in previous seasons, whether Matthews' behavior also falls into that category is up for debate. It's unfortunate that, at almost 40 years old, Matthew is still showing up as that bitter adolescent who didn't fit in with the popular kids and hates them for it. The opportunity to take out his frustrations on women that he's likely always fantasized about but never had access to was only possible because of the magic of reality TV. There would be no other situation or circumstance where Matthew would have the opportunity to humiliate a woman like Sarah Ann because she didn't answer a question to his liking. In the "real world", Sarah Ann would never have accepted a date from Matthew and, more than likely, he would never have been given the opportunity to ask her out.

Casting social rejects like Matthew is Love is Blind's way of messing with the divine order of the universe and granting hope to the incels of the world that live for an opportunity to subject a beautiful woman to a humiliating moment. Order is always eventually restored because there is no way Matthew would've survived a genuine relationship outside the pods with a confident woman. It's another opportunity for Love is Blind to take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride while allowing an angry, socially awkward nerd to be king for a day. Hopefully, Matthew enjoyed his time with the ladies on the show, because it'll never happen again. He's been banished from the world of beautiful people, and the order has been restored, and he'll return to his normalcy of being a resentful bachelor, albeit with a great memory to share with his single comrades.

