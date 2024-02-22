The Big Picture Producers showcase the cast enjoying quality meals to address past allegations.

The show strategically highlights food and water, but the action comes too late.

Past mistreatment prompts careful display of food and water for the cast.

Love is Blind season 6 is in full swing, and the show is making significant efforts to overcome past allegations of mistreatment and neglect towards the cast. This season, they are ensuring that the cast's needs are met, particularly when it comes to food. In previous seasons, the show faced criticism for not adequately providing necessities, such as food and water, which led to multiple lawsuits against the Netflix reality series. One lawsuit, in particular, was filed by Jeremy Hartwell and was crucial in bringing attention to the mistreatment of cast members. As a result, the show has taken significant steps to cover up these issues without issuing any ownership of their past behavior. Viewers can witness the cast members enjoying quality meals during pod dates in each episode. According to Page Six, Hartwell's lawsuit shed light on the underpayment of cast members and the deprivation of food, water, and sleep. Additionally, the cast was allegedly plied with alcohol and cut off from their contacts and the outside world. These allegations have prompted the show to display the cast members being treated fairly despite never addressing these accusations.

Previously, it was assumed that the cast members were receiving adequate nourishment. However, with the recent revelation of mistreatment towards the Love is Blind cast, it is no mere coincidence that the current season is flooded with scenes featuring food and water. The producers are now compensating by providing an excessive amount of food, all to enhance the show's image. Given these circumstances, could viewers be shocked if future seasons continue to highlight the very things the producers have been accused of?

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

Proper Nutrition is Magnified on Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind'

Image via Netflix

Love is Blind's sixth season has gone the extra mile in showcasing the cast members indulging in delicious meals. This could be attributed to the recent accusations of the producers neglecting to provide food for the contestants, which have been brought to light. In episode 2, viewers witness Johnny and Amy enjoying a pod date with an exquisite sushi platter. Previous seasons of Love is Blind have rarely shown the contestants eating during their time in the pods. However, this season has made a deliberate effort to highlight that the producers are indeed supplying the cast members with an abundant and high-quality food selection. From the first episode onwards, every pod scene features cast members enjoying delectable dishes, such as the beautifully arranged hot wings and pasta shared by Jimmy and Jessica. The show's decision to showcase food and an abundance of high-value cuisine is no mere coincidence.

During one of their pod dates, Brittany and Kenneth enjoyed a generous-sized nutritious salad and refreshing drinks that weren't alcohol. In this scene, Brittany enthusiastically states, "I'm so excited for this salad right now because your girl is hungry!" Several scenes are shown where the men and women are supplied with ample water. When showing the cast members' living quarters, viewers can see various large food spreads, showcasing the men and women relishing the culinary delights. The producers have cleverly strategized to demonstrate food availability and prove that the cast is partaking in the provided meals. This calculated approach aims to silence any accusations regarding the lack of proper nutrition and non-alcoholic beverages for the cast.

'Love Is Blind' Producers Waited Too Late to Take Action

Image via Netflix

The strategic placement of food and water throughout Love is Blind by its producers indicates their detailed planning. In the living quarters, viewers are presented with bowls of fresh fruit and strategically positioned water bottles, all cleverly placed to divert attention. In one scene set in the men's quarters, cast member Trevor is seen preparing a mouthwatering deli lunch sandwich, generously offering one to fellow cast member Matthew. The kitchen counter is covered with an array of condiments and all the necessary ingredients to create a truly satisfying meal. The producers' intention to address the ongoing debate about providing food and water is evident, perhaps even to the point of overkill. Almost every scene set in the pods showcases the presence of food and water, leaving viewers with no doubt that the cast members are adequately cared for. While it is only fair for the cast members to receive such treatment, it is disheartening that it took lawsuits and accusations to prompt the producers to take action. Providing the essentials should have been a matter of common sense, not something that required former cast members to speak out about their mistreatment on the show.

Stream season 6 and all past seasons of Love is Blind on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix