The Big Picture Kenneth and Brittany seemed perfect until he lost interest, and their breakup didn't make sense to viewers.

Clay's refusal to be honest with himself and AD led to his breakup, leaving his bride with burning questions.

Jeramey's betrayal of Laura was the most toxic moment of the season.

The sixth season of Love is Blind aired its annual wedding episode, showcasing happiness and heartbreak as viewers saw some of the couples they'd been following since the season began finally making it to the altar. Created by Chris Coelen for Netflix, this reality show is famous for its riveting experiment that sees individuals fall in love 'sight unseen' and commit to marrying one another within one month of meeting. It has offered some amazing scenes of hardship, complex communications, and beautiful romance across its many seasons and some truly lackluster reunions.

While Vanessa and Nick Lachey do fine as the series' hosts, they've long been critiqued for how poorly they moderate each installment's annual reunion. From not asking the correct questions to making problematic comments, audiences are often irked by how inefficient the charming couple is at actually interviewing the contestants and getting the answers watchers have been yearning for. There are countless topics they hopefully touch on, but these are the questions we need to be answered in the Love is Blind season 6 reunion.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

6 Kenneth and Brittany: What Went Wrong?

The Breakup That Makes No Sense

Image via Netflix

Even the relationships that appear the happiest can be hiding secret issues, and nowhere is that more true than in Love is Blind. While it's typical for couples to experience a happy 'honeymoon stage' early on in their relationship, even among the new and happy couples this season, Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills seemed to be a perfect fit. Whether it be religious beliefs or what kind of relationship each was looking for, they matched on almost every level; though there were some questions about how they'd proceed as an interracial couple, their early commitment to one another had viewers sure they'd be one of this season's most successful pairs. Yet despite his attentiveness in the pods and on their honeymoon, returning to their home lives saw Kenneth lose interest in their relationship and become more engrossed in his phone than his fiancée's attempts to engage with him.

When she tried to speak with him about these issues, he shockingly cut things off immediately, quickly ending what had been an initially happy union and nonchalantly walking away while Brittany was left sobbing over this breakup. What happened between the honeymoon and home caused Kenneth to lose interest quickly, leaving a heartbroken Brittany behind?

5 Why Did Clay Even Come On the Show?

He Fumbled the Bag With AD

Image via Netflix

Early into the experiment, Clay Gravesande made it very clear that he did not want to abide by the show's rules. Starting with telling his future fiancée Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith in the pods that he couldn't marry her if he weren't physically attracted to her - ultimately defeating the show's whole purpose - to eventually him saying no to her at the altar because he couldn't abide by the series' rushed timeline for their relationship.

Related The 'Love is Blind 6' Lake Reunion Was Chaotic The couples reunited with the non-coupled for a very messy lake day

It's completely valid that the man didn't agree to a lifelong commitment when he didn't feel it, and if he genuinely thought he couldn't be a good husband, then it may have saved AD some grief in the long run. But from the get-go, he made it clear that he was not willing to follow the rules laid out when he applied for the show. Why bother coming on in the first place if he was unsure he wanted what the experiment entailed, if he knew this would be an issue, why did he propose to AD at all?

4 Does AD Regret Being So Forgiving?

She Ignored Every Red Flag

Image via Netflix

Since her initial ill-fated relationship with the awkward Matthew Duliba early into season 6, AD made it clear that she always assumed the best in others - but sometimes, that kindness can be taken advantage of. Multiple times throughout their relationship, Clay began making incendiary comments that should have caused her alarm; from saying rude things about how he expected her body to look like and even informing her that he was scared of potentially cheating, many other people would have cut off their relationship with him long before making it to the altar. But she met all of these with understanding, excusing his obvious red flags in favor of having faith in his heart.

Yet even at the end of their relationship, when Clay left her a heartbroken wreck after saying no to marriage, she stayed silent as the man continued to make everything about himself and lament that seeing her be sad made him feel bad. It's rarely wrong to assume the best in someone, but should AD have caught onto the signs much earlier than she unfortunately did?

3 What Pushed Jimmy Too Far?

Chelsea's Insecurities Were Insufferable

Image via Netflix

One of season 6's most tumultuous relationships was that of Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell, a pair whose engagement ended before the altar, leaving Chelsea devastated. In their breakup, Jimmy made it clear that while he loved Chelsea, the multiple fights she started and how she blatantly disrespected his boundaries showed him they were nowhere healthy enough to get married. Viewers saw this blatantly in how Chelsea spoke about one of Jimmy's friends he'd slept with on camera; he made it clear that, while he was fine discussing his history on the show, he never wanted the friend to have her business out there.

Audiences can see his visible hurt and confusion when Chelsea continues to bring it up, and this is only one of the multiple times she concocted fights to try and make the man feel bad, and he had to reckon with accusations he knew never actually happened. Despite these many issues, he still seemed ready to get married before the last episode, making viewers wonder: what was the last straw? What was the final thing Chelsea did that made it clear to Jimmy that they could not get married?

2 How Could Jeramey Think That Was Okay?

He's the Most Non-Empathetic Love Is Blind Participant

Image via Netflix

One couple made Love is Blind history this season - in the worst way possible. While Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski 's relationship was never without issues, nobody could have expected how cruelly the man would disregard his future fiancee's feelings and his commitment to her. Staying out till 5 am without telling his future wife why is one thing, but when it was discovered that he did so because he was spending time with his second choice from the pods, Sarah Ann, Laura (and viewers) were left baffled and angry. Laura - and, hilariously, Jeramey's own mom rightfully calls him out for this act and ends their relationship.

Despite her and every other person admonishing him for his actions, this doesn't stop the man from attempting to shift the blame onto Laura for her 'rude response' and leave the woman crying while he and Sarah Ann decide to restart their relationship, creating the series' absolutely most toxic couple. Jeramey has already made a poor attempt to explain his actions, but maybe time away from the situation has helped the man recognize just how wrong he was - though let's hope if he begins to spout off his usual excuses, the Lacheys have the good sense to cut him off as expertly as Laura did.

1 Matthew Needs to Explain Himself

He's the Ultimate F-Boy

Image by Federico, Netflix

Less of a question and more of a general: why? Matthew is one of this series' strangest characters; his reclusive nature and stunted communication confuse the other competitors and set up some laughably uncomfortable moments with the women in the pods This didn't stop him from beginning a relationship with AD, the woman charmed by his odd nature and looking past his social discomfort to what she saw as a genuinely kind-hearted man, falling further in love when he began to speak about the future he saw for them and how he wanted to meet her father and ask for his blessing. AD was moved by this - until she discovered he told another contestant, Amber Grant, the exact same thing.

Caught in his lies, the man began to ramble on how 'America will see him as an underdog' and 'I just broke someone's heart on national TV' before leaving AD to go after Amber. We never saw what became of him after this, and the audience hopes to learn what this weird man was thinking and if he and Amber ever actually pursued a relationship.

Love is Blind is Available to Stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX