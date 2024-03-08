The Big Picture Some couples continue their relationship after not going forward with the wedding on Love Is Blind.

One Love Is Blind couple were caught on camera celebrating a holiday video together post-filming.

Fans wonder if it's a sign they've reconciled.

Some couples take the wedding date deadline on Love Is Blind seriously, meaning if their partner says "No" at the altar, the relationship is over. But there have been couples like Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross from Season 3, who revealed at the reunion that they continued their relationship after he said turned her down. Other couples reveal they don't even live together after getting hitched on the show. It proves that love is more complicated than the reality experiment.

Anything is possible when it comes to updates from the cast. Netflix released the reunion trailer for Season 6. However, it avoided giving any major spoilers. However, some fans are paying close attention to social media and found a potential spoiler for the upcoming episode, and one couple who didn't get married may not have broken up for good.

A Video Reveals 'Love Is Blind' Exes Spent a Holiday Together After Filming

It looks like Clay got what he wished for and continued dating AD after their wedding heartbreak! A video surfaced on social media after the finale was released showing A.D. and Clay singing "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ Ez Rock alongside friends and family with them dancing and clapping as they play a game. The video was uploaded to TikTok, and dated December 6, 2023, with the hashtag "thanksgiving." A Twitter account shared a recording of the TikTok.

Clay revealed he was considering not saying "I do" at the altar in episode 10, "What Could Have Been." He told her that he watched past seasons of Love Is Blind where some men said all the right things and didn;t follow through with their promises to their new wives, which is something he wanted to avoid. "There are a lot of things with the way I think that I don't think is mature enough for a marriage," he admitted. The entrepreneur said he was embarrassed by his thoughts because of how good A.D. treated him. But A.D. put the nail in the coffin by setting a firm boundary. "Unfortunately, I'm not OK with just being like a long-term fiancee," she told him. "I did buy into this experiment like fully and I do believe we committed to a certain time in the pods. We committed to it."

The couple made it to the altar in the finale. However, Clay said no to marriage that day. "I don't think it's responsible for me to say I do," he told her. "But I want you to know that I'm rockin' with you, and I just don't think it's responsible for me to say I do at this point when I still need work." They had a heartbreaking conversation privately after this. "It just breaks my heart seeing you like this because I love you," he told her. "I really do. It's like me saying no was not to you A.D. I'm not ready." The episode ended with A.D. saying she was done with Clay. "You don't wanna pick me, somebody else will," she told the camera. "I'm done." He tells the camera he doesn't understand the magnitude of the decision and feels stupid.

In the trailer for the reunion, Clay and A.D. sit next to each other and he seemingly regrets his decision to say "No." He tells the hosts: "She's honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake," A.D. tears up after this. The reunion will be released on March 13 at 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PT.

