Only one couple said "I Do" at the altar.

Questions remain on secret relationships and breakups that will be answered during the tense sit down.

The highly anticipated trailer for the Season 6 reunion of Love Is Blind is here, and there's a lot to unpack. The finale saw only Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre say "I Do" at the altar, while AD Smith was left alone when Clay Gravesande told her he needed more time. There was plenty of mess between the other three couples that didn't make it to the altar in the reality dating experiment. The reunion, set to air March 13 at 9 PM EST on Netflix, will address everything head-on, and it looks tense.

Laura, Jeramey, and Sarah Ann Bick come face to face after the love triangle rocked the season, and caused plenty of conversation online. Sarah Ann confronts allegations that she's a pick me, while Laura seemingly rips into her via Zoom. Other cast members chime in, expressing their disappointment in Sarah Ann's actions after she continually reached out to Jeramey despite him choosing another woman. After leaving AD heartbroken, Clay admits that he made a mistake, calling AD the love of his life, while Trevor joins the cast and seemingly surprises everyone with his own admission. Fans still want answers regarding what really happened between Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills' break-up, and Chelsea and Jimmy will discuss the infamous breakup scene the day before their scheduled nuptials.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey have a lot on their plates this go around. The Season 6 reunion is described as follows: "Love Is Blind (S6) left us with real connections, real breakups and real questions! Relive the love stories, unpack the drama and find out what happened after the altar when Amber “AD,” Clay, Jimmy, Chelsea, Jessica, Johnny, Amy, Jeramey, Laura, Sarah Ann, Brittany, Kenneth and Trevor return to the pods for a reunion unlike any other. With surprise guests, jaw-dropping and heartfelt moments, and the scandals you’ve been talking about all season long, don’t miss Love Is Blind: The Reunion."

Only One Couple Made It on 'Love Is Blind' Season 6

Despite the rollercoaster ride, Amy and Johnny found their happily ever after, becoming the only couple to both say "I Do" at the altar. Their relationship didn't have any major hurdles, except Amy fearing her overprotective father wouldn't give Johnny his blessing. Thankfully, he did. They also had initial conflicting views on Amy starting birth control, but agreed in the end that it was best for proper family planning. They'll update viewers on their relationship status at the reunion.

Sarah Ann isn't the only thing Jeramey has to worry about explaining away at the reunion. During the season, internet sleuths discovered he was engaged to and living with a woman just months before filming the season began. He claims social media users have the timeline mixed up, but not many believe him.

All seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

