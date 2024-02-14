This article contains spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Season 6 of Love Is Blind

The Big Picture Love Is Blind introduces parenthood as a new challenge for contestants, impacting their chances of finding love.

Jessica's revelation of being a single mother causes her potential match, Jimmy, to lose interest in her.

Singles with children are often overlooked in dating shows compared to those without, contributing to their struggles to find love.

Season 6 of the wildly popular Love is Blind made its debut on Valentine's Day. The premise of the reality show attempts to prove that chemistry and compatibility are not regulated by physical attraction. Singles connect through "pods" where they can hear their dates' voices on the other side of a wall and get to know them through conversations detailing life experiences. Every season, singles attempt to guesstimate the attractiveness of their dates by leading them down a journey of detailed questions. The fantasy that motivates most Love is Blind candidates is ultimately the same thing that often causes their pod romances to fizzle and burns out as soon as the unforgiving lights of reality set in. But this season, fans are taken on a journey outside of revelations about physical attraction, and for the first time in the show's history, parenthood is introduced.

Dating while parenting is relatable, especially considering the cast in Season 6 are nearing their 30s. Society has proven that fathers who are dating typically have it easier to find a partner who is willing to accept their role, as women are typically more nurturing in nature. But what happens when those roles are reversed? This season, viewers meet a single mother excited at the chance to find love. But once she reveals her single mother status, the man who once vied for her attention is quickly swayed in another direction.

Jessica Is the Perfect Catch Until She Reveals She Has a Child

For all practical purposes, 29-year-old Jessica, a syrupy-voiced executive assistant, should've been snatched up from the pods within the first two weeks. Not only was Jessica attentive, but she loved to laugh so much so that she listed her goofy personality as one of her qualities that people are surprised by when they judge her by her outer appearance. Most contestants on reality dating shows are relatively attractive because casting agents discovered a long time ago that audiences prefer watching attractive people on television. Still, Jessica is potentially in that top 1% that would qualify as 'almost perfect' by today's extremely judgmental beauty standards. That type of attractiveness usually shows up in a person's tone. Proof of it is often evident in the unfair advantages that he/she would have in daily exchanges with the opposite sex or even the same sex. Extremely attractive people like Jessica tend to have a different life experience because of the undeniable advantages she has been given since childhood. Ironically, while Jessica's looks may fit the fantasy reality daters are seeking, another part of her life isn't as picture-perfect. Jessica shares with her closest connection, Jimmy, that she had a rough childhood, part of which included becoming a teenage mother.

Jessica reveals this after her connection with Jimmy is palpable, hoping they'll have enough chemistry to balance out the ten-year-old bomb she just dropped on him. After Jessica reveals her secret, he is silent, trying to come up with words to calm her nerves to be polite. Jimmy tries to be as empathetic as possible, but it's alarmingly clear, that connecting with a woman with a ready-made family package doesn't fit his definition of happily ever after.

Jimmy Quickly Learns Regret Is His Biggest Companion on 'Love Is Blind'

Jimmy ends up picking his second choice, who ironically drops another bombshell on him the same day as Jessica. Chelsea is not as syrupy-sweet as Jessica, but she has a natural ease that makes Jimmy feel she is a safe choice once his hot and heavy interactions with Jessica come to a screeching halt. Before he can share his misfortune about Jessica with Chelsea, she reveals that she was married before signing up for the show. Overwhelmed by both ladies' secrets, Jimmy waffles for a brief second, but in the end, he finds it much easier to swallow a former marriage that left no proof of existence than to leave the pods with a ready-made family awaiting him on the other side.

Jimmy isn't the only one who has faced this dilemma. Other dating shows, including The Bachelor and OWN's Ready to Love have dealt with similar dilemmas for singles. On the current season of Ready to Love, bachelorette Alexis was quick to tell bachelor Jonathan that she prefers a man without children, "But if I end up with someone with children, I'd have to see how that would work," she conceded.

While children often make for a great package for contestants to discuss with producers and even contribute to interesting conversations with the other contestants, they rarely make it to the next level. Dating show contestants are usually looking to meet a fantasy that offers a much different reality than they would meet at a local bar. For Jimmy, talking to Jessica was beginning to feel like a fantasy. She laughed at his jokes and affirmed him when he confided in her about his humble upbringing. Instead of pulling away from him when he admitted being insecure about his family, Jessica shared her own painful past, making him feel both comforted and appreciated. Just as Jimmy felt himself falling for Jessica's voice, she revealed having a child and brought all those feelings to an abrupt halt. A 10-year-old child was not a part of the fantasy, as Jimmy was envisioning his new life with his hot reality girlfriend once they left the pods.

Jimmy pivots his attention to Chelsea and takes on the task of the pod breakup with Jessica. Shocked that the sole man she bet on could turn her down, Jessica is immediately reduced to tears. She promises Jimmy that he is going to need his Epi-pen to deal with his regrets when he sees her in person. Jimmy is taken aback by her promise, but at this point, he's too far gone, he's already pledged his love to a very insecure and unstable Chelsea.

To the delight of the Love is Blind audience, Jessica's vengeful promise ages perfectly. Just as Jimmy's mistake in choosing Chelsea starts to unravel as their interactions become more and more toxic, he gets a glimpse of the Kardashian-esque Jessica and finds himself needing a hit of oxygen. Not only is Jessica beautiful, but as she alluded to in her promise, she was physically almost perfect. "I've heard she looks like Kim Kardashian," Jimmy confided hopefully in one of his friends from the pods.

Physical Attraction Takes Precedence In 'Love Is Blind'

Jimmy's undeniable attraction to Jessica becomes painfully apparent to Chelsea and the games that Love is Blind is known for begin to ensue. There is always a rare chance that someone you connect with emotionally in the pods, but don't pick as your number one, will live up to your wildest physical expectations and when that happens, regret, anger, and, eventually, betrayal, are not far behind.

The love triangle with Jimmy, Chelsea, and Jessica does not disappoint when it comes to the expected Love is Blind order of events, but what makes this situation different is the fact that Jimmy made his decision based on the idea of leaving the pods with a girlfriend and a new family. For singles looking to reality television for an experience leading to their soul mate, a perfect picture leading to happily ever after rarely includes real-life experiences. If Jimmy met Jessica in real life, it's quite plausible that his physical attraction to her would've superseded the fact that she became a teenage mother. In the pods, with only fantasy to reflect on outside of words and vocal tone, Jimmy was left clinging to the idea of a fantasy. Truth be told, that "fantasy" was more narrow than his choice reflected. He wasn't happy with Chelsea being divorced, but when compared to Jessica's daughter, he chose the lesser of the two evils and ultimately regretted his choice.

'Love Is Blind' Has Too Many Problems

Love is Blind presents numerous issues with singles meeting in pods and talking through a wall for a few weeks. Not only does it allow singles to present a "representative" instead of their true selves, but it also creates an atmosphere that encourages the candidates to look for perfection instead of reality. Jimmy and Chelsea aren't the only couples that emerge from the pods in engaged bliss only to find their fiancé is a horrible match for them in any situation outside a pod for two weeks. Singles who have experienced love and loss, marriage, children, and even financial loss, often perform poorly in the pods because their situations don't live up to the imagination required when physicality is subtracted from the compatibility equation. Jessica is a prime example of a woman whose shortcomings or inconveniences would be forgiven in "real life" because of her beauty and attitude. Jimmy is the poster child for the reality bachelor whose short-sighted vision ends up robbing him of the woman of his dreams.

