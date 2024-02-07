The Big Picture Season 6 of Love Is Blind brings a new set of singles and a return to the show's original format.

The new trailer focuses on the post-pods relationships and suggests a more promising season compared to Season 5.

Season 6 will feature plenty more couples to explore and will test the participants' relationships well after leaving the pods.

The long-awaited trailer for Season 6 of the Netflix reality series Love Is Blind is here and this time, we're heading to Charlotte, NC! In the new trailer for the hit experiment show, we're getting to see a completely new set of hopefuls as they embark on their quest for love and happiness and a trip down the aisle. Within the first few seconds of the trailer, we get to see the drama already brewing in our first look at the singles this season! "Being engaged is like a crazy feeling," one of the hopefuls says. As usual, singles find it hard to grasp participating in the unconventional marriage setup.

"I fell in love with someone that I had never seen before, I truly believe that love is blind," says one of the hopeful men. The trailer is filled with clips of the new cast talking about finding love, going through the process of seeing the people they rejected in the real world, and shows us a lot of the post pods life. The series, which debuts on February 14, had a shake-up in Season 5 with only two couples making it to the altar at all and only one tying the knot.

With a trailer entirely focused on the after-pod relationships (despite not showing us who is with who), this seems like a more return to form season than the previous. Season 6 is described as follows by the press release: "The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world."

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

There are High Hopes for Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' After Much Scandal

Image via Netflix

Season 5 ushered in a number of lawsuits against Netflix and the production company behind the series. With cast members like Taylor Rue sharing their experience with their potential partners and more serious allegations against the show and some of the contestants, it was far from a perfect season of finding love.

Related ‘Love Is Blind 4’ Couples, Ranked Worst to Best As with every season of 'Love is Blind', some couples look like they might just make it while others are doomed from the start.

What has made our first look into Season 6 different is the lack of pod footage as well as the lack of straight confessional conversations that we see. Looking back at previous trailers, you can see who is going to be a main player in the season and for Season 6, there are only a few people we see featured heavily. Does this mean that the season has a lot more couples for us to explore? Or is the trailer trying to just let us know that we're not only going to be focusing on two couples (who had their own issues) like we did in Season 5?

Season 6 debuts on February 14 with episodes 1-6 and the following Wednesday on February 21, we get episodes 7-9. Episodes 10 and 11 will air on the 28th and the finale will come to us on March 6. Past seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix