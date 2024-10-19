Tim Godbee and Alex Byrd were probably the least interesting couple on Love Is Blind Season 7 until Episode 10 of the reality series — when their relationship faltered like tumbling Jenga. While Godbee had trauma dumped on Byrd in the pods, Byrd always seemed to be disinterested in him. The duo had a nasty fight while in Mexico, which took place off-screen and essentially shook the foundation of their relationship. From then on, the couple seemed to be walking on thin ice, which ultimately led to their breakup.

Although Byrd was a complicated character who seemed disinterested and disassociated, Tim Godbee wouldn’t necessarily win the award for soon-to-be-husband of the year. Godbee had an image of the kind of wife he wanted and always spoke with a sense of superiority, which made him seem stoic. He was also unwilling to be flexible and work on his shortcomings, like showing more affection, so much so that even his mother seemed a bit taken aback by some of his statements. While a huge chunk of the couple’s dynamic swims in ambiguity, nobody deserves to be broken up with how Godbee broke things off with Alex Byrd, making him the villain in their relationship.

Tim Godbee Trauma Dumped on Alex Byrd in the Pods

A common aspect of the duo’s relationship that viewers felt was that Alex Byrd didn’t appear to be in love with Tim Godbee. A majority of Godbee’s moves in the pods were emotionally charged when he opened up about his sisters’ deaths and even sent over a bracelet for Byrd to wear, which belonged to one of his sisters. He also wrote an emotionally charged letter, which he read out addresses to Byrd’s father, that he intended to give her father when asking for her hand in marriage. So much of the couple’s relationship was laced with emotions and big gestures that they didn’t seem to discuss the more vital aspects of a relationship.

Byrd’s looking disinterested most of the time didn’t help matters, and once out of the pods, the duo had multiple tiffs on Godbee’s refusal to show affection. He also made cringe “woof” noises that evidently gave Byrd the ick, but he continued to do so just to spite her. There seemed to be an underlying aura of distaste that Godbee started developing.

The Ambiguity Behind the Fight in Mexico Is Confusing

The turning point in Godbee and Byrd’s relationship was a fight they had in Mexico that happened off-camera. Viewers were privy to the aftermath, where the couple slept in separate rooms. They had a heated discussion where Godbee had threatened to leave, and it was also revealed that there was a point in the fight where Byrd had covered his mouth with her hands. However, the issue surrounding this fight is that viewers don’t have enough information to distinguish who was in the wrong. While putting hands on someone is not ok, the lack of information on Byrd’s side of the story makes it confusing to conclude who was at fault.

Godbee threatened to leave after their fight, but Byrd convinced him to stay and promised to work on their issues. After much coercion, Tim Godbee agreed to make things work. Although the reason for the fight is still unknown, it could’ve stemmed from an incident at the party with the other five couples. Godbee was asked what he liked about his fiancée, and his response was a deadbeat: “She knows.” His response had fellow contestants casting side-eye glances.

Tim Needed to Be More Flexible in His Relationship Approach

Throughout Godbee and Byrd’s relationship, it was evident that the former had issues with being flexible and making sacrifices to make the relationship work. He was unwilling to try to be more affectionate, which Byrd had expressed on multiple accounts as something she needed. He was also reluctant to fight about “little things,” there was also a general pattern where when something in the relationship didn’t work, he blamed it on Byrd. The problem with Godbee was that he had an image in his mind of what his ideal wife would look like. He was trying to fit someone into that role rather than look for someone to marry out of love. So naturally, when he started noticing that Byrd wouldn’t bend backward to conform to his ways and go by the expectations he’d built up in his head, he dismissed the relationship without a care in the world.

His breakup with her was rude and borderline scary. He projected stoic aggression while being set in his ways and making harsh statements that Byrd took like a champion. He also remarked that he never wanted to see her again and didn’t even entertain a discussion on the decision. Instead, he just stated his conclusion and left, making it seem like their relationship didn’t mean much to him. Godbee also wasn’t willing to accept an opinion other than his own, which was further justified in a post on his Instagram after his stint on the show. He accused Byrd of being disrespectful and also called her a negative presence in his life, which was horrible to see considering the sincerity with which he had asked Byrd’s dad for her hand in marriage.

Alex Byrd Was Left Blindsided When Tim Godbee Decided to Call It Quits

The breakup between Godbee and Byrd was one for the books. In Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 10, Godbee breaks things off with Byrd in the most brutal manner, delivering some sharp lines. One would assume that after a breakup of that nature, Byrd would have some nasty things to say about her ex-fiance. However, in an exclusive interview with TODAY, she revealed how they were two individuals from two different worlds and boiled down their relationship, failing due to their lack of compatibility. Byrd also pointed out that her relationship with Godbee lacked compromise, and the lack of showing affection was probably one of the main reasons why their relationship didn’t work out. She also remarked how she should’ve possibly asked different questions in the pods — a thought that was lingering in the minds of most viewers.

Alex Byrd also noted how her ailing father was deeply affected by the breakup and still keeps the letter that Godbee had shared with him while proposing to his daughter and remarks in disbelief if any of it was sincere. She also noted how the breakup caught her off guard, as just a day prior, the couple had been making plans for the coming week. Despite their relationship’s shortcomings, Byrd believed they would’ve made it to the end before the breakup. She revealed in the interview how they had a stellar dynamic when they’d moved in together and also believed that after getting her dad’s blessing, their relationship was set in stone and that they would make it to the altar.

Clearly, some gaps need to be filled on what went down between the duo that resulted in things turning sour as quickly as they did, which will hopefully be addressed in the reunion episode. However, despite the missing pieces, it’s clear that Tim Godbee was a bigger problem in the couple’s relations due to his inflexibility, unrealistic expectations, and stoic delivery of statements that lacked empathy.

The Love Is Blind Season 7 finale episode airs on Netflix on October 23, 2024, at 3 am ET. You can stream all previous episodes and seasons on the same platform.

