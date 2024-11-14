The Love Is Blind pods separate the cast by gender. Season 7 of the reality series started with 14 men and 14 women living in separate quarters. The first day in the pods, they speed date through the whole cast and rank them. Each person's list narrows down further until they get engaged or go home empty-handed.

It's hard to picture Tyler Francis with anyone other than Ashley Adionser after they got married. The series didn't show them dating other people at the beginning of the season. Alex Byrd who got engaged to Tim Godbee, revealed she had multiple dates with Tyler. She then added why their dates stopped.

Image via Netflix

Alex and Tim had a lot of heavy conversations during the pods. Tim talked a lot about losing his two sisters and how that affected his family. It got to a point where Tim recognized this and claimed he wanted to have a lighter date for once. Alex appeared on the Positively Uncensored podcast and revealed she had dates with Tyler and had the opposite problem.

"I didn't get on a deep level with Tyler," Alex explained. "It was always fun. Me and Tyler would laugh. He's really funny. We would just laugh and joke in the pods every time we talked, but then that was it." She said there was a date where she revealed that she talked about him to her producer. He asked what the producer said and it sounds like she was very honest. "I said I really like you, but we don't get there," she said. "And he was like, 'Yeah, we don't.' And that was the last time I saw him." Alex laughed about the situation.

Unfortunately, Alex didn't find a relationship with the right balance of fun and deepness on the Netflix show. Tyler is still married to Ashley, but the mother of his three children accused him of lying about his fatherhood. He hasn't addressed this claim directly. Ashley has defended Tyler and his decision to distance himself from the children.

