Love Is Blind Season 7 of the reality series came to a glorious end with bombshell revelations during the reunion episode, which aired on October 30, 2024. However, that doesn’t mean the revelations have to stop pouring in, as contestant Ashley Adionser spills some piping hot tea regarding an apology she received from the mother of her husband Tyler Francis’ kids.

On the November 6, 2024, episode of The Viall Files podcast, Ashley Adionser revealed how the mother of Tyler Francis’ kids DM’ed her on Instagram and apologized for her actions. The Love Is Blind alum shared how, in the apology, the mother of three confessed that she never meant for things to play out the way they did and that she sends her prayers to Adionser and Francis. The reality TV star also noted how the mother of her husband’s kids stated how she understood if Adionser chose not to respond while confessing that she never intended to cause the latter any pain.

Though Adionser was taken aback by the apology, she “welcomed” it due to her affection for her husband. The reality TV star further noted that she’d be open to talking to the woman and trying to understand her motive when she slandered Francis and claimed he’d abandoned the family to go on the show in a series of social media posts. Francis had donated sperm to help a friend and her then-wife have children. He was later asked to step in as a father figure when the friend divorced, but according to Adionser, Francis fulfilled the role of an “uncle” and stepped back before going on the show.

Tyler Francis Told Ashley Adionser the Truth Off-Camera

In the same episode, Ashley Adionser detailed how Tyler Francis told her about his sperm donor situation when the cameras stopped rolling. Adionser noted how, initially, her husband was vague about the whole situation since he was afraid to tell her the specifics out of fear of losing her.

Adionser revealed how the duo talked about the situation for five hours, during which she initially tried to find out if Francis was a liar. The conversation also involved Adionser questioning Francis what his previous partners would say about his personality to gauge if he’d blame it all on the women. To Adionser’s surprise, Francis admitted that he wasn’t the best at dating, and his self-awareness reassured Adionser of her choices. However, she does recall her initial emotions during the revelation in the following words:

“And I was like, “That's robbery. You robbed me of my choice.” Because in the pods, like, all factors are at play. You know?”

Adionser noted how there’s no rule book when it comes to adoption and sperm donation. She believes one of the only mistakes on Francis’ part was to blur the lines that should’ve existed for the sake of the kids.

The mother of Francis' kids, Bri Thomas, spoke with YouTuber Jessie Woo, and denied she ever apologized to Adionser. She shared screenshots of the DM's, which shows Thomas offering a conversation about her and Francis' history and their children, and apologizesd for the ongoing backlash Adionser received online. However, Thomas says that was before Adionser's interview where she spoke on things she didn't know pertaining to her and Francis' children.

Love Is Blind Season 8 drops on February 14, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.

