Love Is Blind has had couples find some success, but even if they make it to the altar, it doesn't mean they last. Ashley Adionser announced that she and husband, Tyler Francis, were getting a divorce. She first told People that they had been separated for a while before deciding to call off their marriage. Since, Francis has released a statement via his Instagram Story about their divorce.

“This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another,” Francis posted on his Instagram Story. “While our journey together began with so much hope and love, we came to realize that there were challenges we could not overcome.” He went on to say that he respected Adionser's decision. "I respect Ashley’s decision to move forward in a way that prioritizes her peace and happiness,” he wrote. “Ashley is an incredible woman, and I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for the love and support she has given me. I ask for kindness and understanding as we both move forward separately, focusing on healing and growth."

The couple began to have issues when it was revealed that Francis had children and that he donated sperm to a friend who wanted to have children. While the mother of the child reached out to Adionser and apologized and the couple still went through with their wedding on Love Is Blind, it wasn't enough to keep them together.

Ashley Adionser Shared Why The Couple Needed to End Their Relationship