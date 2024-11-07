The cast of Love Is Blind season 7 can talk openly after fans and people close to them spoke out. Tyler Francis was accused of ruining a lesbian marriage by having an affair with Bri Thomas which led to their child. She said he offered to be involved with the children after her marriage ended. They later became parents to twins.

Tyler claimed on the Netflix show that he was only a donor to help this couple start their family. Bri claimed she supported him finding love on the show, and he said goodbye to the kids before filming. She claimed he hasn't been in touch with the children after that. Ashley revealed if he has any plans on reconnecting with the children.

Ashley Reveals Tyler’s Plan if His Kids Reach Out

Close

Ashley appeared on The Viall Files to talk more the scandal. "When I chose to say, 'I'll give this another try with Tyler,'" she said. "I had to also think about what happens if they do come. Right now, they're removed because you removed yourself." Ashley acknowledges that when they're old enough to get access to social media, then they might reach out to him. "He's willing to have that tough conversation with them on why," the marketing professional claimed. "You were supposed to have two moms that was always what the plan was and things got blurry and things got too deep."

Tyler's wife claims he's confident he'll be able to have that tough conversation. "He just doesn't see what he did as a negative thing," she revealed. "He does see the misfortune in how it went about in the end. He's like that lady loves them kids. They're taken care of. He doesn't feel like they're in an uncomfortable or bad home or anything."

Ashley said she's following Tyler's lead on how to handle the situation. Tyler hasn't done interviews addressing the accusations against him, but he posted a prayer before the reunion. He said at the reunion that the only person he needed to explain himself to is Ashley. But there is a possibility he'll explain this situation to his children in the future.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Seasons 7 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

Watch on Netflix