Ashley Adionser fell in love in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 7. Shortly after the first drop of episodes, people from Tyler Francis's past accused him of abandoning his kids on social media. The reality star later came clean to Ashley and told her that he helped his married lesbian friend conceive a child. Ashley and Tyler married in the finale and addressed chatter about their union at the reunion.

However, Ashley continues to have a lot to say about her relationship with Tyler. She claimed that she wasn't in the dark like a lot of people have claimed. The marketing professional addressed concerned fans again and Tyler's past.

Ashley Claims She Did a ‘Deep Dive’ on Tyler During ‘Love Is Blind'

Image via Netflix

Ashley talked more about her experience with Still Watching Netflix. "Of course, I did a background on this man when I first met him," she claimed. "Right when I got my phone back in Arlington, I hit up my god brother, and we literally did a deep dive." She claimed to be better than any fake TikToker journalist out there, but didn't give the details of what she knew about Tyler before marrying him. She said in the episode that Tyler waited 13 days before the marriage to reveal he was a donor to any children. He never addressed his former friend who mothered his children and claimed he wasn't a donor to her twins.

"Now, had I seen all of the pictures? No," she later said. "Once I'd gotten a full view of what I needed to do and I spoke to his friends. I spoke to his family. That's what I needed for my own personal reassurance and from there it was a come what may mindset." Ashley accused people of assassinating Tyler's character. She's OK with fans disagreeing, but it's not for them to understand.

Ashley admitted there is a part of her that wished they were more transparent with the audience since they are digging for more information on Tyler. "It's like damn, we might as well have talked about everything on camera because we didn't avoid anything," she said. Ashely said she didn't want to talk about Tyler's situation a lot while filming to avoid tainting their love story.

