Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis, who found love in Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 7, have decided to part ways after just over a year of marriage. Their split comes in the wake of controversy surrounding Tyler’s complicated past, including revelations about his biological children. The announcement comes months after Tyler’s controversial admission during the season about being a sperm donor with three biological children. The reality star initially claimed no connection with the children and stated he didn't even know what they looked like. However, leaked photos showing him celebrating Christmas with the children in matching pajamas suggested otherwise, sparking criticism and allegations of dishonesty.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Ashley shared: "After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage. While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage."

The Fallout of Their Marriage Was Not Surprising to Fans

Image via Netflix

Despite their united front at the reunion, the controversies around Tyler’s children and financial obligations took a toll. Allegations of unpaid child support and claims that Tyler "abandoned" his children to join the show further complicated public perception. Tyler later addressed these accusations, denying that he owed child support and describing himself as a "glorified babysitter" who stepped in to help his friend during a difficult time.

While the couple initially seemed determined to resolve and move past this, their split underscores the challenges of navigating love under the intense scrutiny of reality TV and social media. Tyler’s initial portrayal of his role as a sperm donor unraveled further during the Love Is Blind reunion. He admitted that while he did help a friend and her wife start a family, he later stepped in as a caregiver after the friend's wife left.

"There's pictures of me around," Tyler confessed at the reunion. "I played a part that became very shaky with a friend. There's no rule books to this... but I do want to let people know Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world; this has never been news to us."

Ashley also defended Tyler at the reunion, clarifying that the full scope of their discussions about his past wasn’t shown on camera. "For people to imply that 'She was blindsided,' 'She didn't know,' is insulting to my intelligence," Ashley said. "There were things he was comfortable sharing and things he wasn’t. I respected that."

However in her exclusive interview with People, she said, "This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future."

As Love Is Blind continues to draw viewers with its bold premise of blind dating and quick marriages, the journey of Ashley and Tyler serves as a reminder of the complexities behind the cameras. Both have requested privacy as they move forward separately.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-7 are currently streaming on Netflix, with Season 8 set to premiere on February 14, 2025.

