Spoiler Alert for Love Is Blind Season 7 Episodes 1-11

Season 7 of Love Is Blind had a troubling blindside shortly before the weddings. Tyler Francis told Ashley Adionser that he was a donor helping out a couple to start their family. That resulted in three kids. The reality star was shocked since they dated in the pods, went to Mexico together, and lived together before he revealed this to her. It's still questionable if he told her the whole truth.

That's because people from Tyler's past came forward at the beginning of the season. They claimed he would say he was a donor, but was a father to those children. Ashley has responded to a few comments about the situation.

Ashley Defends Tyler From ‘Love Is Blind’ Backlash

Image via Netflix

Ashley hasn't addressed the rumors until now. "I hope you never need egg donation," a fan commented on her Instagram post. "It's not cool to make someone feel bad about it, it's just genetic material, it's not paternity." Ashley responded to this. "Did you hear the part where I say, 'I'm not [mad] at him trying to help a couple start a family...in fact I find it to be admirable!' I would NEVER EVER demean anything about a woman's fertility." She later added, "I'd love to open this dialogue further. But for now I'll say it's more complicated when you donate to friends and family."

Some people voiced their expectations of Ashley about how she should handle this situation. "I hope you don't disappoint me cause that man is FOUL! A whole daddy! A broke one at that cause he owes MULTIPLE women money!!!!!" someone commented on her page. "Do you know him personally to spread such slander about my cast mate?" Ashley asked. "Regardless of the choice I make. I'll do whatever is best for me the same way I assume you live your life. Food for thought before I go beware of social media and the alleged unauthenticated 'proof' you speak of. I pray that you'll attempt to lead with kindness moving forward."

The mother of Tyler's biological children, Bri Thomas, made several Instagram reels explaining the start of their family on Oct. 20. She claimed Tyler was a donor for her first son to help her and her ex-wife. They were best friends. Her ex-wife left before the baby was born and Tyler offered to be more present in the child's life because he didn't want the boy to be raised by a single mother like he did growing up. They then had an unplanned pregnancy that led to their twins. Tyler and Bri were open to dating other people but were coparenting their three children. Tyler hasn't publicly addressed the situation. Netflix releases the final episode of Love Is Blind season 7 on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

