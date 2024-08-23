The Big Picture Kinetic Content is casting for Love is Blind in Atlanta.

Applicants must answer 69 questions on the application.

Love is Blind has been successful but not free from controversy.

Love might be blind, but Netflix can spot a success when it sees one. This is why singles in the Atlanta area should be on the lookout, as Kinetic Content is searching for people to cast in the upcoming seventh season of Chris Coelen’s hit reality TV show, Love is Blind. Anyone who wants to try their hand at being the next star of Love is Blind simply needs to head over to Kinetic Content’s website and fill out an online application.

While the bar for entry might seem low at a first glance, seeing as applicants only need to live in Atlanta, be 21 years of age and single, the application is surprisingly quite long. Spanning a whopping 69 questions, applicants are expected to answer a variety of prompts that intend to give those in charge of casting some sense of who they are and what their romantic lives are like. These questions range from fairly light, with simple inquiries like “What dating apps are you currently on?” and “Do you smoke cigarettes?”, to more serious ones such as “What is something you would be hesitant to share in the pods?” and “What has been missing emotionally from previous relationships that you hope to find through this experience?” While the application might seem daunting, it's a small price to pay to potentially get on one of the hottest reality TV shows currently streaming.

'Love is Blind' Returns Home to Atlanta

Image Via Netflix

Each season of Love is Blind follows singles from different cities across the United States, yet season seven seems to be shaking this trend as it will once again be focusing on people from Atlanta, Georgia. The overall premise of Love is Blind is that 15 men and 15 women are paired with each other, but are separated into isolated “pods”, in which they can only hear each other’s voices. If the contestants feel like they are a good match within 10 days, they can choose to go on more dates, with the end goal being a marriage proposal. Only if the proposal is accepted are the contestants finally allowed to see each other.

Despite only coming out in the early months of 2020, Love is Blind has been running for six seasons and has spawned a plethora of international spin-offs from countries like Argentina, Brazil, Japan and even the United Kingdom. The show has become incredibly successful in its mere four years of existence, with The Wrap reporting in their article that the show topped Nielsen streaming ratings back in March with the show’s most recent season. However, in spite of its overall popularity, Love is Blind and its innumerable spin-offs haven’t been free from controversy, as Love is Blind UK contender Sam Klein recently claimed the show’s editing painted him as a villain. Whether this new season of Love is Blind will address some of the show's more controversial elements or further lean into them is yet to be seen, but with this casting call, it seems like fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Love is Blind is available for streaming on NETFLIX.

