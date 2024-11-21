Season 7 started with Brittany Wisniewski bragging about the rich men she dated in the past. Love Is Blind would allow her to talk about finances in the pods, but not see the men on the other side. Leo Braudy was similar to her because he loved talking about his inheritance and expensive lifestyle on the dating series. They got engaged after Hannah Jiles rejected him, but it didn't work out.

The season is over and there is new information coming out about Brittany. She was accused of being in a relationship when she went on the show. This is after Netflix took a hard stance last season against Trevor Sova, who was accused of the same thing.

Who Is Brittany Wisniewski Dating After ‘Love Is Blind’?

Brittany reportedly was in a relationship with Rocky Hawkins for four years, according to TMZ. A source claims they separated for six months before the show, then started up again two weeks before she left to film. Rocky reportedly dropped her off at the airport, then picked her up after she finished filming, and they resumed dating.

This is interesting since Brittany and Leo technically left the series engaged. They talked about going on a trip to Miami afterward. They claimed they realized they're better off as friends after that at the reunion. The episode included two of their pictures. One was a selfie of her showing her engagement ring. The other was him showing his Rolex as she showed her ring. The pictures were close without a background, so it's possible it's not from the Miami trip.

TMZ shared a video of Brittany and musician Mod Sun dancing and cuddling in a West Hollywood bar. A source claimed Brittany lied to Rocky about hanging out with a cast member, but it was this person instead. This isn't the first time a cast member was accused of coming to the marriage show in a relationship. It will also probably not be the last. Showrunner Chris Coelen defended Love Is Blind's vetting process after the backlash they received for casting Tyler Francis.

Should Brittany Have Been Allowed on ‘Love Is Blind’?

Coelen claimed the reality show already has a "rigid vetting process" but he also revealed what, cast doesn't rule out. "If someone has children or doesn’t have children, that doesn’t preclude them from participating in the process," he said. "If someone has a bad relationship with their mother or someone’s had a certain sexual experience in the past or someone is in debt, all those things are very common for the vast majority of people. Everyone has stuff." Season 6 ended with the show at least drawing a line at people who already have a relationship with Trevor.

Trevor and Brittany had contacted their alleged partners before and after they got on the plane for the pods. Perhaps part of the process should have producers check the phones during travel to check for such clues of a hidden romantic relationship. Contestants are now wise enough to comb through their social media before going on a show. Of course, producers should still dive deep into their social media like Love Is Blind fans, to avoid scandals overshadowing the season like Tyler. But this step will hopefully avoid the repeated problem hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey claim to take seriously. Brittany shouldn't have been cast if the rumor was true, but thankfully, she wasn't picked to move forward on the show because she wasn't fully committed to Leo.

