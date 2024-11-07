The Love is Blind Season 7 reunion had plenty of drama, but what surprised the fans were revelations about a few cast members on the reality dating series who might have joined the show purely for fame. From Hannah's accusation about Nick Dorka's note, Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski's unnecessary pairing, Stephen Richardson's twisted explanation justifying his cheating, and Tim Godbee's rude response to Alex Byrd on why he broke up with her, everything seemed a bit off and fans speculated whether these cast members ever even cared about one another or were purely in the show to be famous and find someone outside the pods.

Nick Wanted to Be The Most Famous Person Ever from 'Love is Blind'

A surprising twist came when Hannah revealed that Nick had left her a note in his notebook saying he wanted to be "the most famous person ever on Love is Blind." According to Hannah, Nick wrote this note two weeks before they left the pods. Marissa George even called Nick out, saying that aiming for fame is selfish and unfair to those genuinely looking for love.

Nick also received backlash for encouraging fans to avoid trolling Hannah online, yet Hannah claimed he had been liking hurtful comments about her. Marissa, Monica Davis, and Stephen backed her up, adding that Nick had made unkind comments about her off-camera, even rating her looks harshly.

Although Nick denied everything, Stephen confirmed hearing these comments, which might explain Hannah’s insecurities and frustrations with Nick. While fans have seen Hannah as rude towards Nick, this information adds a new layer to Nick’s character, casting doubt on his true intentions for being on the show. As per Monica, Alex, and Marissa, he had rated Hannah a 5/10 and was "not happy with the way she looked." Now that explains a lot of reasons as to why Hannah was seen so insecure around Nick when she knew what was being said by her fiancé. It was refreshing to see Hannah apologize for being mean and rude towards Nick and confront that it was her insecurities and anger towards Nick that made her lash out at him.

Hannah had passed on a statement during the reunion stating how she felt Nick was "faking" in front of the cameras to maintain a good image and gain the fame he needed. Nick tried to explain how this was a part of his 90-day goal, and he wrote it long before he entered the show and found Hannah. The timeline was not matching and Hannah started joining all the dots to his calm demeanor every time they fought with the camera compared to when they argued off camera.

Stephen Was Never Serious About Monica

Season 7 took viewers on a wild ride, and Monica and Stephen's relationship was probably the wildest. Fans will never forget the explosive drama between Monica and Stephen after she caught him cheating and discussing "fetishes" with another woman. This happened on the night Stephen had left for a sleep study but was still chatting online. During the reunion, the show's producers confirmed Stephen was indeed doing a sleep test; however, he admitted to messaging the other woman, repeating his pattern of cheating. What shocked viewers was Stephen’s lengthy explanations, where he seemed to gaslight Monica by claiming she never listened to his side. Ironically, when they originally broke up, he simply apologized and walked away without much explanation.

It almost felt as though Stephen came prepared to defend himself during the reunion, especially considering the online backlash for his actions. Many felt he was more focused on saving his image and gaining popularity than being accountable. From the start, Monica and Stephen seemed mismatched, with Stephen’s red flags showing even in the pods—where he confessed his history of cheating and mentioned seeking therapy. Throughout their time together, Stephen showed doubts about marriage but still pushed for a physical relationship, even when Monica hesitated. For viewers, the reunion painted a clear picture: Stephen seemed more interested in self-promotion and fame than in forming a genuine connection with Monica.

Leo and Brittany's Relationship Seemed Forced

Oh Leo. From being obsessed with Hannah to immediately falling on his knees to Brittany and proposing to her for marriage was already a big shock for the viewers. But a bigger shocker was the producers not taking them to Mexico as they were called the "weakest link" among all couples on the show. Well, the producers and fans turned out to be right as soon after the proposal, they both called it quits after traveling by themselves to Miami, and realizing they are better off as friends. During the reunion, Leo expressed how he was saddened to not be a part of the show as he was looking forward to hanging out with his "bros" and then Brittany. It kind of gave a sense that Leo was just interested in continuing in the show, be it with anyone else.

When Hannah broke up with Leo in the pods, he covered it up by saying it was a mutual decision and convinced Brittany she was his one and only. Nonetheless, fans already suspected the awkwardness between the two when they met during the reveal. Brittany confessed during the reunion how she did not for once say "I love you" to Leo, making the producers believe they were not going to make it to the altar. Leo was also seen repeatedly flaunting his Rolex, discussing money, and talking about finances on the show, giving the impression he was there more for fame than for forming a meaningful connection.

Tim Was Not the Best Choice for 'Love Is Blind'

Personality clashed seemed to be the issue in Tim and Alex's relationship. Fans felt Tim was often fixated on his own preferences, overlooking how Alex might feel. Their conversations throughout the show hinted at deep issues that might have been grounds for a breakup early on. However, Tim managed to portray himself as a committed partner, even winning over Alex’s family when he asked her father for her hand, bringing her dad to tears.

Yet, shortly after, Tim shocked viewers by ending the relationship—simply because Alex was taking a "nap" while his parents visited. It was clear he had already made up his mind, walking away without giving Alex the chance to share her side or to work through their issues together. Tim had seemed committed, presenting himself as the family man, but in the end, he didn’t put in the effort for the love they both came to find.

Ultimately, Love is Blind aims to help people find lasting connections. But this season highlighted how fame and image sometimes overshadow sincerity, leaving fans hopeful that future contestants will bring genuine intentions into the pods.

