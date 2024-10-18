Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Love Is Blind' Season 7.The Love Is Blind cast left the pods in Season 7 with several promising couples. Garrett and Taylor are the season front-runners, especially since their sexy scientist shtick has won over fans. Their romance seems so genuine it's hard not to let it pull at your heartstrings. Although they have continued to move from strength to strength, as the installment winds down, even they couldn't escape the season without hitting a rough patch. But many of their friends from the pods have seemed to switch personalities entirely, and it has been shocking to see some of the changes.

Of course, it was natural for relationship dynamics to shift once the couples moved outside the enclosed space of the pods. And everyone knows that the easy-breezy version of yourself on a romantic vacation is not exactly the same person who checks in at work from nine to five and deals with the daily frustrations of bills, chores, and balancing conflicting schedules. But some of the cast seem to have completely lost the plot now that they have returned home.

Stephen and Monica have called it quits over a BDSM fetish and him sending inappropriate texts to another woman. Tyler hid secret children from Ashley, claiming they were the result of being a sperm donor for his friend. Ramses tried pressuring Marissa for sex and was obtuse about birth control. And Hannah suddenly determined to bully Nick into being more mature. What is happening with the Love Is Blind Season 7 cast?

Even the Most Steadfast Season 7 Couples Hit a Rough Patch

Close

Garrett is falling for the social media trap in the real world? He seemingly lied about simply "liking" a message from an ex-girlfriend, when in fact he actually sent a "friendly" response. Omitting anything about communicating with an ex feels like a betrayal when the experiment is so accelerated and emotions are high. Taylor having insecurities about Garrett is heartbreaking, and even though they fight with love and respect, seeing them question their strengths is hard to digest. At least Garrett apologizes and seems sincere when he says it's killing him that he made Taylor feel insecure about their relationship, but even the strongest couple seems to be struggling to stay on the same page.

Ramses and Marissa were another strong couple, but they hit a snag when discussing the frequency of their sex encounters and birth control options. One of Ramses' strengths is definitely his ability to keep a cool head when communicating while standing firm on his boundaries and needs. But he could work on being flexible and realistic about his expectations of physical intimacy from his committed partner. Marissa seemed genuinely afraid that if she did not continually meet his needs regardless of how she felt about it, he might cheat. That kind of insecurity can eat away at a relationship. Days before the wedding, Ramses suddenly expressed last-minute doubts about marriage because of something an "outside influence" said to him, which was concerning for Marissa and disheartening for viewers.

Tyler and Ashley were thrown for a loop when he revealed he had allegedly been a sperm donor for a queer couple he knew — meaning he already has biological children in the world that he has no connection with as a parent. It seems like a half-truth, and it made Ashley suspicious that Tyler withheld this information until so late in the game. But Love Is Blind is about trusting the process, so Ashley cautiously agreed to move forward. The couple was able to repair their relationship after the rough patch, yet it seems they still have hurdles ahead since the mother of Tyler's children is threatening to expose him online if he does not directly clear up the mysterious details of their relationship.

Related ‘Love Is Blind’ Showrunners Needs to Address This Major Participant Issue For the past two seasons of 'Love Is Blind,' there have been shocking revelations related to participants who have children.

Hannah and Nick Surprised Viewers by Making It Further Than Expected

Hannah and Nick as a couple were somewhat of a surprise once leaving the pods, in that these two were probably the ones considered least likely to make it down the aisle. The early love triangle with Leo in the pods left these two on shaky ground, and the pair have been beset with insecurities from day one. But here's where the surprise kicks in — Nick has been shockingly willing to talk things through with Hannah and to adapt to her standards. Or, as Hannah and her friends call it, "broadening his horizons."

It seemed for a moment that these two might be able to fight their way through these hard times. But Hannah suddenly flipped the script as the wedding date neared. The couple never seemed able to put their insecurities behind them, and Hannah ended the relationship after grilling Nick about his inability to match her maturity. She even expressed doubts that he had been faking the relationship all along and that she didn't really know him. However, the pair still tell each other that they sincerely love one another at the end of the episode, so they may still shock everyone with a bait-and-switch wedding when the finale drops on October 23. But if not, their interactions at the reunion on October 30 should make for great TV anyway.

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Seasons 7 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch on Netflix