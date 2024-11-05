Women are the majority of the Love Is Blind audience hoping to see women on the show find love on the reality series. However, we're seeing several times on this show and other dating shows like The Bachelorette that men are cast with undesirable and even alarming traits for a partner. The women usually have a career, are transparent about their past, and are surprised their male castmates aren't the same.

Fans want better vetting to avoid this continued imbalance. Tyler Francis and his friend conceived a child and waited 13 days before the wedding to tell Ashley Adionser. She asked why he waited for them to get engaged and for her to get feelings for him to reveal this. The showrunner addressed the backlash and defended the show's casting process.

‘Love Is Blind’ Showrunner Explains Why Tyler Francis Was Cast

Chris Coelen is aware that fans want a better vetting process after season 7. "One is we have a very rigid vetting process," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "We have background checks and psychological evaluations. Everyone in the world has a story and we aren’t the police. We don’t regulate or monitor their conversations whether they’re being filmed or not, by the way." There is a chance production knew about Tyler's kids and that he wasn't being transparent with Ashley, but didn't intervene to push him to tell her.

The showrunner also feels differently from the fans who feel like Tyler shouldn't have been accepted for the experiment. "If someone has children or doesn’t have children, that doesn’t preclude them from participating in the process," Coelen said. "If someone has a bad relationship with their mother or someone’s had a certain sexual experience in the past or someone is in debt, all those things are very common for the vast majority of people. Everyone has stuff."

He claimed production's job is to provide a "forum" for people to connect, but it's up to the participants to be open and transparent. Jessica Vestal was the first single mother to do the experiment in season 6. Fans criticized her for not telling Jimmy Presnell about her daughter on the first date, but she told him in the pods. The following season gave us a more extreme version of this.

