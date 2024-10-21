Love Is Blind Season 7 is just not hitting the spot this time. When the Netflix dating reality show initially premiered back in 2020, it was supposed to be a social experiment to see whether people could actually fall in love with someone’s personality without ever having seen them. You have to admit that the first few seasons of Love Is Blind stuck to the show’s objective and saw many couples fostering genuine connections, which eventually led to marriage. However, the most recent seasons of Love Is Blind seem to have moved away from all of that in exchange for pure shock value and mindless entertainment.

Every new season of the dating reality show follows a disturbing pattern where most of the men are seemingly only there to stir up drama rather than look for true love. This is not just frustrating for the viewers who are drawn to the initial concept of Love Is Blind, but it also sets the women on the show up for heartbreak. Because while the ladies are open to being vulnerable and honest, it feels like the men are playing a completely different game. And the simple answer to this problem is that Love Is Blind needs to stop casting shady men.

It’s Easy To Lose Faith in the Show After Trevor Sova’s Lies

Close

Take Love Is Blind Season 6 as the biggest example of the show’s glaringly obvious casting problem where Trevor Sova was exposed for being in a relationship outside of the pods. Sova was a favorite in Season 6 and immediately hit it off with Chelsea Blackwell. While he ended up proposing to her, she ultimately chose Jimmy Presnell as her perfect match. But, this move only worked out in Sova’s favor because he walked out of the show with everyone’s sympathy. Everyone felt like Blackwell kept him hanging, only to let him go. However, the public’s opinion of him shifted drastically when Sova was exposed for lying during the Season 6 reunion.

It turns out that he had been dating someone before coming to the show and had never really called it quits with her! Not to mention that Sova immediately texted this person about how much he loved her as soon as he exited the show. Now, not only was this completely disrespectful of the women on the show who were looking for a genuine partner, but it also betrayed the entire concept of Love Is Blind. When the truth about Sova came out, it raised a lot of questions about the show’s casting process. But in an interview with Variety, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen reassured that the casting process was rigorous and the situation with Sova was a one-off mistake. But considering that the same pattern was repeated in Season 7, it seems like the show welcomes men who are not in the pods for the right reasons.

Trevor Sova Wasn’t the Only One Lying to His Love Interests

Sova wasn’t the only one who was covering up his past in Season 6, Jeramey Lutinski was right there with him. One of the biggest red flags about Lutinsky was the fact that he was engaged just a few weeks before filming began. And this information was very conveniently hidden during the show's final cut. It wasn’t until Lutinski’s ex-fiance Brittani Mcliverty commented on his Love Is Blind fiancé Laura Dadisman’s Instagram post saying: “Did he ever tell you about his ex-fiancé from right before you? Surely not… or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show?” His and Sova’s casting should have been the cue for the show’s producers to stop bringing in men with unresolved personal issues, which ultimately undermines the integrity of the show.

The Men in Season 7 Are Just As Bad, if Not Worse!

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, the casting choices aren’t any better in Season 7. For starters, you have Stephen Richardson’s scandalous texts to another woman while being engaged to Monica Davis. After being exposed for his cheating, Richardson simply moved out, which goes to show that he was never really serious about finding love on the show in the first place. Not to mention Tyler Francis hiding the fact that he has three children from his fiancée, Ashley Adionser, until after their engagement. After Adionser discovered the truth, Francis went as far as to claim that he was only a “sperm donor” and had no connection with his children, though the mother of the children has stated this is false.

Is ‘Love Is Blind’ Losing All Credibility?

Image via Netflix

At this point, it’s a little hard to believe that these casting decisions are accidental. But what’s unfortunate is that while the producers are more interested in generating scandals, the women on the show are left heartbroken. It’s almost as if they are being set up for heartbreak and deceit as they open themselves up to men who are only there for their five minutes of fame. With things taking such a nasty turn in recent seasons, you have to wonder if Love Is Blind is still the same show that gave the chance to watch true connections build between couples like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton in Season 1.

These poor casting choices might make for good reality TV moments, but they ultimately alienate the show’s true audience. The seriousness and authenticity of the show’s original premise are threatened when dishonest men with shady pasts continue to be cast. And if they don’t fix this problem now, it’s inevitable that viewers stop believing in the relationships formed on the show.

Love Is Blind Season 7's finale releases on October 23 on Netflix in the U.S.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Main Genre Reality Seasons 7 Story By Chris Coelen Writers Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Chris Coelen Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

