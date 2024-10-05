Love Is Blind producers made it clear that this season of the reality dating series, there would be "no more situationships." This conversation occurred in the first episode, where Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey assured the new pod occupants that this season, the show means business, and that business is romance. There must be something in the water in Washington, D.C., because the Season 7 cast has already delivered an excellent start to the season.

The producers seemed determined to stick to the "no situationships" rule. One problematic couple got engaged in the pods, but they weren't approved by the producers to move onto the next stage of the experiment. It seems that ultimately this was the right call, since it was shared that the pair ended their engagement shortly after they left the pods. Season 7 has already shown that the production made good on addressing casting issues that emerged in past seasons, where it was clear that several contestants had come on the show simply for the chance at fame.

Now that the surviving couples are in the vacation stage of the Love Is Blind experiment, they will soon return to their regular lives to confront reality by meeting friends and family, and living together as they approach the deadline to commit to their partner forever, or leave them standing at the altar. Even though Season 7 certainly still has some possibly mismatched couples in the mix, there are several contenders that already seem to have a strong enough connection to walk down the aisle. Here are my predictions for which couples will make the cut.

Some 'Love Is Blind' Couples May Not Last In the Real World

"Mr. Suave" aka Nick D and his fiancée Hannah may not be ready for commitment. Although the pair are saying "I love you," they are both showing signs that they may not be mature enough to commit to "forever" at this stage. Alex and Tim are another couple showing signs of friction already - she hates being teased, he loves to tease her, and while this dynamic can work with the right finesse, her irritation levels being so over-the-top at such an early stage is a warning sign. Plus, the couple had already gotten into a fight where Tim packed up his suitcase and was ready to walk away, which does not bode well for the future.

I'm rooting for Monica and Stephen, as the couple have a charming dynamic and a level of maturity that seems ready to handle the next step in the Love Is Blind experiment. Stephen's easy-going nature and Monica's off-the-cuff humor pair well, and when the couple is good, they're truly sweet together. However, Stephen tends to get carried away in conversation, speaking over Monica and not leaving room for her to contribute. And she does seem overly preoccupied about developing "the ick," so there is a question mark above them moving forward.

These 'Love Is Blind' Couples Look Like They'll Make It to "I Do"

Ramses and Marissa had great conversational chemistry in the pods. Despite her military background and past habit of choosing to date the hyper-masculine men in that profession, she ultimately chose the admittedly emotional Ramses, for exactly the reason that he was sweet and open and communicative about his feelings. They complimented each other's energies, and once they traveled to Mexico together, the physical chemistry between them was apparent right away. Everything viewers have seen so far from the couple has been green flags across the board.

Ashley and Tyler are also well-suited to one another. Each has maturity in their approach to the Love Is Blind project, and both have made it clear that commitment and loyalty are very important to them. The pair were already joking about having a "pod baby on the way," seemingly confident, even at the vacation stage in Mexico, that they are making strides toward creating a family. Plus, any couple that can organically recreate the pasta scene from Lady and the Tramp is heading toward romance.

Garrett and Taylor might be my number one choice for couples that will make it down the aisle. They are remarkably well-matched, and have such complimentary interests. Garrett's career as a physicist might be intimidating to some, but Taylor took chemistry in undergrad and has a Master’s degree in energy policy, so she can match his level of book smarts. They each even have tattoos related to their interest in these subjects. They are having realistic but hopeful conversations about the future, with Taylor making sure it is known that she needs action to match the words once they get back to the real world. Only time will tell which, if any, of these couples will say "I do," but these are my top three.

