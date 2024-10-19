Love Is Blind Season 7 has been laced with messy spats from the onset of the new season of the reality series, with the majority of the six couples who made it out of the pods desperately lacking chemistry and compatibility. So, naturally, one would assume that the tumultuous storylines would be translated on screen, as was the case with previous seasons. Despite three of the six couples calling it quits, viewers have been left largely blindsided by not being shown the events that led to their breakups. My primary issue with the season is that every major conflict this season has taken place off-camera. Viewers are just thrust with a random shot of the aftermath, scratching their heads in confusion as they’re left to speculate what went wrong.

Multiple instances have also occurred where shocking revelations led to messy spats between the couples. Still, viewers had to wait for the cast members to speak about the incidents after the episodes aired to put two and two together. While concealing a scene or two here and there is acceptable, the fact that a couple’s low points are not being showcased transparently goes against the point of Love Is Blind, bearing anything close to the semblance of “reality.” This odd screenplay also made it difficult to pick a favorite and get a sense of the contestants as individuals and as a pair since the retelling of a story paints an entirely different picture than actually witnessing an altercation go down. I feel robbed this season of Love Is Blind and demand the receipts on what’s going on behind the scenes!

Tim Godbee and Alex Byrd’s Fight in Mexico is Still a Mystery

This is probably the first season of Love Is Blind, where the episodes in the pods were juicier than when the couples tested the waters of their connections in the real world. Right from when the six couples were off holidaying in Mexico, viewers were privy to the odd choice of screenplay, which they had no idea would be the pattern followed all season. A major fight occurred between Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee, which almost resulted in the latter considering leaving the show. However, what was translated on screen was the couple having a conversation about the fight the following morning, where they breadcrumb viewers with specific moments in the fight — the only aspect that stood out was that Byrd covered Godbee’s mouth with her hands at some point.

With little to no information on what caused the fight and how they reacted in a situation of conflict, it was difficult to form an opinion on the couple. A substantial aspect of watching Love Is Blind is the joy of rooting for specific couples to make it to the altar and recognizing red-flag individuals you don’t want to tie the knot. In the case of Love Is Blind Season 7, the snippets of the conversations make it impossible to get one’s facts right on who wronged whom.

Fans Had To Wait for the Cast to Make Revelations After the Episodes Aired

As was the case with Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis, fans had to wait until the duo opened up to other media outlets to get the complete picture of why their relationship soured. The episodes showcased yet another aftermath conversation, which revealed that Davis had caught Richardson cheating on her by sending explicit texts to another woman while away on a sleep test. The reality TV released footage of the couple’s breakup in Episode 8, “Dirty Laundry.” However, it wasn’t until later, when Davis exclusively revealed to Entertainment Weekly, that viewers discovered how she caught her ex-fiance red-handed in the first place. Davis also detailed the incident on the October 10, 2024 episode of The Viall Files.

My question is, why wasn’t the fight filmed, and why are fans expected to read between the lines and put the pieces of the incident together? The show’s creator, Chris Coelen, supported the lack of footage in a weak statement exclusively to DailyMail, saying that the show is genuinely an experiment that wants people to find love and wants to give them space to do so. I find his statement problematic because this has landed Love Is Blind in a grey area, balancing thinly between being a reality TV show and a hush-hush dating experiment.

Assessing the Gravity of a Conflict Was Nearly Impossible

When Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell had explosive fights on Love Is Blind Season 6, viewers could clearly distinguish who was in the wrong and who made valid points. Even back in Season 1, when Damian Powers rejected Giannina Gibelli at the altar, it didn’t come as a shock to viewers as they’d witnessed the uncomfortable conversations and disagreements throughout their relationship. However, in the latest installment, when Godbee broke things off with Byrd, I was left perplexed as to whose side I was on and whether the couple would’ve had a fighting chance if they’d had an honest conversation.

Viewers were also left at the edge of their seats when Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans fought off-camera about the latter responding to a text from an ex, with their miscommunication being a focal point during Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 10. As a viewer, the gravity of the matter was left open to interpretation — which can be dangerous territory when it comes to reality TV, as haters are brutal when they are left to form their own narratives based on snippets. What’s infinitely frustrating is that the one couple whose conflicts were comparatively showcased transparently, like Ramses Prashad and Marissa George, also entered the realm of ambiguity toward the end of Episode 11.

The Sudden Respect for Privacy Could Stem From Past Accusations

The only possible reason I can decipher from the withholding of filming conflicts is the fact that the show has come under fire before for its toxic filming environment. An article by Business Insider details multiple instances that have made filming the popular reality dating show a living hell for contestants. Love Is Blind alum Briana Holmes revealed how camera operators were instructed to film every moment to the extent that she was hunted down by the camera crew all the way to her trailer when she was having a panic attack. Another former contestant, Jeremy Hartwell from Love Is Blind Season 2, had even gone as far as suing Netflix, Kinetic Content, and Delirium TV in June 2022 for multiple violations, including “inhumane working conditions,” as reported by CNN.

However, that doesn’t excuse the problematic approach to filming this season. The breadcrumbing approach has done the contestants more harm than good as viewers draw their own conclusions on half-baked portrayals of situations. Love Is Blind producers clearly have a problem with resorting to extremes, failing to find a middle ground to facilitate a healthy filming environment. Unfortunately, the lack of continuity in the scenes, endless ambiguity, and withholding of crucial information have made Love is Blind Season 7 as a whole seem hollow and insincere — just like the couples on the show this season.

The Love Is Blind Season 7 finale episode airs on Netflix on October 23, 2024, at 3 am ET. You can stream all previous episodes and seasons on the same platform.

