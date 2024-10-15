The most anticipated and raw interactions don't happen in the pods of Love Is Blind, but actually in front of the parents when these couples meet each other's families. This was the most anticipated part of the reality show, as the real bond is tested on how they blend with one another's families, express their feelings, and answer their twisted questions/comments. But what was interesting to see in this season was how the dads have not only been super chill and fun, but very supportive and emotional in this process. Fans have loved the quirky comments and the emotional sides of these dads, keeping the conversations short, sweet, yet meaningful.

The 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Fathers Showed up and Showed Out

Garrett (33, Quantum Physicist), who is currently matched up with Taylor (30, Clean Energy Policy Consultant), invited her to meet his family. While Garrett's mother was in tears expressing how hard this process can be and marriage is a compromise, Garrett's father was just acknowledging it in a joking manner by saying, "Tell me about it." He made sweet puns to lighten everyone's mood and acknowledging both Taylor and Garrett on how it's not easy as they are making so many decisions in a short amount of time. This understanding tone from the father assures the couple that they are not wrong about asking these questions.

Alexandra's (33, Producer) dad, Richard, was a fun delight for the fans to watch on screen. He jokingly questioned who he was meeting when Alex invited Tim (33, Web content strategist) to meet her family. Upon Alex's question about how he was feeling about meeting Tim, he said, "Do I have any choice?" expressing every father's emotions when they get to meet the partner of their daughter. Richard followed up by saying, "I am interested in meeting him, I can't say I am excited," making fans laugh and excited to see how he would react to Tim, and it would be the same energy.

When Tim entered the room where Alex's family was, the father was listening to everything he was saying and definitely observing and analyzing him. Finally, at the dinner table, Tim did manage to make Alex's dad laugh and break through his silence. They bonded on the fact that they loved golf and whiskey, and they were both born in England. The sweetest moment of this family meeting was when Tim decided to read a note to Alex's dad privately, making him emotional and believing in their bond. "I accept you as my son," Richard said while holding Tim's hand emotionally. This was a beautiful and emotional moment fans witnessed, seeing how genuinely Tim is putting his best foot forward to get approval from Alex's family.

Ashley's (32, Marketing Director) Dad, Dickson, came prepared to test Tyler (34, Account Manager) in a full-on interview mode. He instantly started the conversation by asking him, "What made you think she was the one for you?" Well, that would have been super intimidating for Tyler at the very first meeting, as he was seen getting nervous, but it was hilarious that Dickson didn't take a second to waste and wanted to learn Tyler's genuine intentions for Ashley. He was hitting him with question after question and testing his ability to sustain his relationship with Ashley and create a family for himself.

"She's my one and only daughter, I love her to death. So this is serious to me," Dickson told Tyler. Dickson might have looked tough on Tyler, but fans loved how he was involved in this process, analyzing both Tyler and Ashley as to why they chose each other.

"Become the better man you want to be because the better you are, the better she is," Dickson said while wrapping up his private conversation with Tyler. In the end, Dickson got emotional after giving his blessings to both of them, showing his vulnerable side and what he was initially hiding behind his tough father front.

Hannah's (27, Medical Device Sales) dad just summed up every father's decision by saying, "Y'all have made your decision, so it's not my decision, I am just Dad," during his meeting with Nick D (29, Real Estate Agent).` The dads of Love Is Blind Season 7 brought a refreshing and unexpected energy to the show, proving that their roles were just as pivotal as the couples themselves. Their balance of humor, vulnerability, and wisdom created some of the most memorable moments of the season. From playful banter to deeply emotional exchanges, these fathers navigated the tension of meeting their children’s potential spouses with charm and authenticity. In the end, their presence helped elevate the family meetings from simple introductions to meaningful milestones, reminding us that love isn’t just about the couple—it’s also about those who support them along the way.

Watch Love is Blind Season 7 on Netflix. Episodes 10 and 11 are set to be released on October 16th while the reunion for this season will Premiere on October 30th at 9:00 pm.

