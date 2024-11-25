It seems that Netflix’s runaway reality television hit Love is Blind is proving the age-old adage to be true. In a recent interview on the “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast, Garett Josemans and Taylor Krause revealed that they weren't initially all that into each other after seeing one another for the first time. But as is the premise of the show, contestants aren’t allowed to see one another until they propose. Their lack of initial chemistry was definitely a red flag, but it seems that soon changed as the couple got married at the end of the 7th season.

In the interview, Krause noted that Josemans wasn’t her type. “Usually I date blond guys,” Krause said. “That's why my mom was like, ‘He's not your type.’ But when you talk to him, he is very intelligent and kind and respectful and that's more who I go for.” Josemans felt similarly, saying that he spoke with Ramses Prashad and Tyler Francis about the matter. “Ramses and Tyler were like, ‘You were tripping bro,’ and I'm like, ‘I know I'm tripping, like I don't know what happened.’ However, things did eventually get better for the couple, as out of the seven couples paired together, they were one of the few to see things through to the very end. In his wedding vows to Krause, Josemans admits to not expecting much to come out of the show, saying “It was just coming in here and learning more about ourselves and just with a very small glimmer of hope that we might find someone that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives with.”

What’s Going On With the Rest of the ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast

Krause and Josemans weren’t the only ones to get married this season. Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis also tied the knot by the season's conclusion, though some controversy involving Tyler’s past sperm donation caused friction. In spite of this, the couple is still together. The same can not be said for couples like Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis, who broke things off during a heated argument regarding the former’s explicit texts to another woman. Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee had a similarly rough breakup, though it seemed like things went south much quicker and ended much more abruptly.

Love is Blind is already looking to shoot for its next season, and is looking for singles within the Minneapolis area. The new season is expected to drop in time for Valentine's Day in 2025. It also seems that another adaptation of the show, this time set in France, will also be arriving sometime next year. But for those looking to catch up with the latest drama, Love is Blind is available for streaming on NETFLIX.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Micah Lussier , Chelsea Griffin , Tiffany Pennywell , Zack Goytowski , Brett Brown , Kwame Appiah , Alexa Alfia , Brennon Lemieux , Colleen Reed , Matt Bolton , Bartise Bowden , Bliss Poureetezadi , Paul Peden , Cole Barnett , Zanab Jaffrey , Raven Ross , Nancy Rodriguez , SK Alagbada , Deepti Vempati , Danielle Ruhl , Mallory Zapata , Natalie Lee , Nick Thompson , Iyanna McNeely , Jarrette Jones Main Genre Reality Seasons 7 Story By Chris Coelen Writers Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Chris Coelen Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

